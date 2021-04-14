We are thrilled that, after last year’s cancellation, the National Cherry Festival returns to Traverse City on July 3-10, 2021.
It arrives tweaked for the COVID-19 pandemic with a mix of tradition and new ideas, as organizers said “yes” to some activities and “no” to ones that cram people too close to each other.
Open Space beer tent, Ultimate Air Dogs, Gibby’s Fries, Arnold’s Amusements — yes.
Air Force Thunderbirds air shows and parades — no.
Some elements of last year’s all-virtual celebration returned, like the Porch Parade, when more than 100 people cherry-fied their yards for individual tours. Others spread out, like the Arts and Crafts Fair at a new location at the Grand Traverse Commons, an all-day version of the Cherry Kids Fun Run at the Grand Traverse Civic Center and video auditions for the Fest’s first talent competition.
We understand that the most popular events that “make” the Cherry Fest — the air shows, the parades, the concerts by the bay — are also the ones that draw the biggest crowds together, and consequently, are conspicuously missing from the roster. Their connection to the Fest seems fused together, the crust and filling in a cherry pie. But they’re really more like the ice cream “à la mode,” or style at the time.
Cherry Fest was once the Blessing of the Blossoms, an agricultural celebration of one of the region’s fundamental fruits. The one-day event in May 1910 was a small, informal gathering of cherry growers.
It’s safe to say that many things have changed with Cherry Fest since then — like pretty much everything, from its Fourth of July timing and duration, to what the celebration entails. (Cherry Fest air shows didn’t start until 1978 with the U.S. Thunderbirds, according to its website).
The festival was also canceled before, a five-year hiatus during and after World War II. Five years.
So we are glad for its return in a form that makes sense for our time.
When we’re lucky — and by lucky we mean not suffering long-term, debilitating impacts of COVID or grieving the loss of someone killed by it — the stress of this pandemic forces change and innovation.
Some of these innovations will persist beyond our current constraints, because we like them but wouldn’t have experienced them otherwise.
So while we will miss the pit-spitting and the air splitting, we understand the need for caution, and appreciate the effort Cherry Fest organizers poured into this year’s festival. Cherry Fest changes over time to reflect our needs as a community. We are glad we can celebrate this together again, safely.