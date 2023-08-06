No one lives forever.
When those words are applied to some prominent public figures (and there are quite a few to choose from), that thought may seem somewhat comforting.
But, when applied to a loved one, parent or grandparent, the possibility of them dying is unpleasant to consider. And, if the reason is a tragic condition called dementia, it may seem virtually impossible to contemplate.
Today, we begin a series “Dealing with Dementia,” that we worked on collaboratively with a group of fellow journalists from CNHI newspapers across the country. These news stories, which will appear in Sundays and our e-editions over the next couple of weeks, are intended to offer insight as to what is known about the condition (which actually refers to a group of diseases) and what, if anything, can be done about it.
Staff Writer Patti Brandt Burgess is our lead reporter on the project and she brings to the assignment a background in nursing that adds a thoughtful dimension to her reporting.
We have heard it said that people who live long enough will get dementia – without exception. That is not the case. In fact, that attitude smacks of ageism, but perhaps this view is being expressed by a young person who’s concerned about being outnumbered. After all, people are living longer.
And, in fact, this project reports that the incidence rate of dementia is trending downward. That may come as a surprise.
Clearly, we know far more about the condition today than we did 20 years ago and so it is being properly diagnosed now when, in the past, it might have been simply dismissed as “senility.”
But dementia is not being ignored anymore and it’s not just an old person’s problem. It affects communities and families. It has an impact on children as they see the disease catch hold of a beloved grandparent. It commandeers the attention of parents, who may have to make some tough decisions about their parents. It affects spouses as they embark on what Nancy Reagan famously called “the long goodbye.”
In addition to the reporting, we made a special effort to offer a couple of video interviews. These segments may be particularly helpful to those who are embarking on the experience of helping a friend or loved one cope with what they must face in dealing with dementia.
One video interview linked to the front page story on our website today is with the widow of a prominent Traverse City businessman who suffered with dementia and died a year ago. She shares her experience in a way that may enlighten others as they struggle to address challenges similar to what she had to face.
An interview next Sunday is with Dr. Roman Barraza, the medical director of both Munson Palliative Medicine and the hospice care program. His remarks focus on the approach he recommends for patients as far as the personal choices they must make.
For some, these may be topics they are loath to discuss. It’s understandable. No matter what path they choose, all routes ultimately reach the same destination.
Yet the fundamental question is: Which road do they choose to take to get there?
From Barraza’s perspective, everyone needs to consider that question. The answer will be different, depending on the values and priorities of the individual.
But no matter what the considerations are, they should answer that question.
To take a tip from Robert Frost’s poem, “The Road Not Taken,” their choice will make all the difference.
