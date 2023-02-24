Lately, our Record-Eagle staff has been bumping into a word at various community gatherings and it’s stopping us cold: Media.
At public presentations and governmental meetings, someone will get up and, invariably, make reference to “the media.” In most cases, it’s usually to point a finger, to criticize and lay blame.
Often, a speaker will indicate that “the media” deliberately twisted the truth and, sometimes, go on to express the opinion that this alleged twisting of the truth has been done for nefarious reasons.
In some cases, the speaker even seems to believe, without proof, that there is collusion between various media organizations to report — or not report — some news stories. Conspiracy theories abound these days.
These public rebukes of the media make perfect sense, especially given what’s happening nationally with regard to broadcast news. That industry sure doesn’t help build any public trust in any news providers, no matter the medium.
But daily newspapers our size tend to reside apart from this tangled news heap. And that’s fine with us.
As a community newspaper, we form the foundation for local news and information. And that’s how the founders saw it back in the day. When the Constitution was written, the word “media” would have had them all scratching their heads.
According to techopedia.com: “Media is the plural form of medium, which (broadly speaking) describes any channel of communication. This can include anything from a printed paper to digital data, and encompasses art, news, educational content and numerous other forms of information.”
Merriam-Webster explains: “The singular ‘media’ and its plural ‘medias’ seem to have originated in the field of advertising over 70 years ago; they are still so used without stigma in that specialized field.
“In most other applications, ‘media’ is used as a plural of ‘medium.’ The popularity of the word in references to the agencies of mass communication is leading to the formation of a mass noun, construed as a singular.”
Part of the problem with this spoken word is that it lends itself to some sort of amorphous bloblike catch-all reference. The media is imprecise, at best.
Even if the word “media” had existed in 1787, the founders would not have chosen to carefully craft an amendment for “Freedom of the Media.” No way.
They understood the importance of the press and the freedom it requires to cover the community it serves, to seek out the facts and report them, without fear or favor. They also understood the citizens’ need and the ability to hold the press accountable for what it prints.
It’s truly a symbiotic relationship, the public and the press. Consistently, day in and day out, it’s unlike any other relationship that can be found with any other form of the so-called “media.”
Frankly, this news organization is quite different from other forms of media.
We know we’re not alone in that view because, whenever we challenge a speaker in their use of the word “media,” they all have said — without exception — that they weren’t referring to the newspaper. They can take up their criticism with us directly. Where they become frustrated is when they try to hold anyone else accountable.
Yet, because our language is dynamic and ever-changing, it’s sometimes tough to know precisely what people mean.
They can’t qualify their comments by saying “electronic media,” because those lines have blurred. We are electronic as well. Thousands of Record-Eagle readers across the country can access their subscriptions online, no matter where they go.
We are the traditional press — but we’re not just ink on paper anymore.
The nature of news coverage — and the crowded cacophony that assaults us every time we look at a screen on our phone or computer — makes precise communication precarious.
And so we ask to be considered — not as part of some amorphous blob called “media” — but as the local news staff dedicated to covering the community and committed to doing it well.
So what do people really mean when they say the word “media?”
It’s not always clear.
But, unlike others, we’ll ask to find out what they mean because that’s part of our job.
