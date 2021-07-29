Singing “rain, rain, go away” simply isn’t the solution to our buried infrastructure problems.
The past week has, once again, surfaced the infrastructure catastrophe in the making that lurks beneath the streets and neighborhoods of many Michigan communities. And, unfortunately, the massive investments needed to head off catastrophe may arrive too late.
For more than a year, a containment pool erected to stop overflowing sewage from flowing into the Boardman River sat dry. It was installed in 2020 after a pair of massive rainstorms — the kind we historically witnessed once per 50 or 100 years — sent gushes of water into a Traverse City sewer main, blowing caps off manholes and flowing thousands of gallons of raw sewage down the river and into West Grand Traverse Bay.
Turns out, that disaster surfaced a massive problem with our buried infrastructure: it has deteriorated during the decades since installation and water leaks into it like it’s Swiss cheese.
That’s a big problem for any town. It’s an especially big problem for a lakefront town where water quality is central to both our way of life and our economy.
Since that time our dilapidated buried infrastructure has been the focus of a few sessions of local government meetings. Similarly, a number of projects to address at least part of the problem have moved at least a little closer to fruition.
But also during that time, many of those infrastructure problems have continued to fester.
And the climate change-driven weather events that exacerbate those flaws continue.
A deluge last weekend sent about 10,000 gallons of raw sewage spewing from a manhole cover and into that containment pool.
None flowed into the Boardman River this time — a success with an asterisk (the lingering deficient sewer system didn’t damage our water, but only because of a strategically-placed temporary pool).
A number of local governments now seek grants and aid to help pay for expensive reconstruction efforts — Traverse City needs tens of millions alone to address its biggest problems. And state lawmakers are considering directing more than $2 billion toward water and sewer system reconstruction and improvements.
Unfortunately, that cash — still in the ethereal stages of government processes — still is far from arrival where it’s needed.
In the meantime, we’re all left to wonder and hope.
Wonder if the money will arrive in time. Hope that the next rainstorm isn’t as big as the last.