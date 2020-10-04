The illusion of transparency simply isn’t enough.
A lot has happened during the 12 months since Traverse City Area Public Schools trustees set in motion a murky series of decisions that ended in a deal to quietly jettison their newly-hired superintendent with $180,000 in her pocket.
Yet, somehow as we cross this milestone and begin counting time elapsed in years, not months, since TCAPS’ unceremonious leadership implosion, we find ourselves still somehow unsatisfied.
Maybe, that’s because our community hasn’t received the two things it deserves from the seven representatives elected to manage the region’s largest school district on our behalf: the truth and transparency.
Sure, TCAPS board President Sue Kelly and others have said the word “transparency” repeatedly as they worked to mop up the mess they created, but they’ve offered little evidence to convince us they intend to use the word for anything more than talking point fodder.
Think about it this way, district leaders have persistently during the past year employed specious tactics to avoid providing our community anything more than ceremonial glimpses of their decision making processes.
They had opportunities to follow the spirit of Michigan’s sunshine laws at hundreds of junctures during those dozen months. Each time a reporter asked trustees questions or submitted a FOIA request offered an opportunity for an official — elected or paid — to come clean. Yet responses to 22 FOIA requests since October 2019 — some in recent months — continue to telegraph the district’s disdain for public disclosure.
Don’t get us wrong, we were encouraged by the board’s apparent move away from closed-sessions since last fall. And we have appreciated new Superintendent John VanWagoner’s willingness to talk openly to our journalists about nearly every issue he has been asked to weigh in on.
But we continue to accrue examples of situations where district leaders shy away from disclosure when faced with an opportunity to err on the side of openness and build public trust. The most stark example was a recent board meeting where trustees and district leaders discussed how to safely restart school in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Record-Eagle reporters learned days later that both VanWagoner and trustees had been told prior to the meeting a student-athlete had tested positive for the infection — a notable moment because it was the district’s first brush with the virus.
Why wouldn’t trustees and district executives see such a development as relevant to their public discussion about reopening schools? Is the public — parents, students, teachers and taxpayers — only entitled to part of trustees’ discussion and decision?
It is at moments like that one — when after the fact we learn the rest of the story — we are reminded why we continue to pursue answers even if it means a protracted court battle.
We still don’t have the answers our community deserves. We don’t know the truth.
Our community is entitled to an unfiltered view of its representatives’ decisions and all the information that contributes to those choices.
Because the word transparency is worthless without action to back it up.
