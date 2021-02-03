The more cynical among us didn’t get their hopes up.
They’re the glass-is-half-empty folks. They’re our neighbors who saw the hints of the now raging vaccine distribution debacle nearly a year ago when we all learned our state and national public health apparatus was effectively unprepared for a pandemic response.
They’re probably also the folks who are handling the unfolding vaccine distribution disarray a little better than most.
Lower expectations seems to result in softened disappointment.
And at this point, it likely would help us all if we collectively lower expectations a little.
Each week seems to bring another round of performance problems on the vaccine distribution front.
Let’s be clear. We’re not talking about problems with local administration of vaccines. We have fielded near continuously positive comments from those who’ve received vaccines through local clinics, especially from those whose shots were administered through Munson Healthcare.
No, we are talking about the apparent inability of state and federal officials to implement a consistent system for getting vaccines into the hands of our local vaccinators.
Unfortunately, some of our frontline working neighbors — through no fault of their own — are stuck in charge of a system that seems setup to fail. They are good people who face an impossible task.
Imagine working a hotline tasked with scheduling vaccine appointments, but having no vaccine doses to earmark for distribution. Or being the county health department IT specialist who learned a back-door link allowed folks to jump the registration line for this week’s vaccine clinic.
Or how about being the public health nurse who helped construct and staff a facility capable of inoculating thousands of your neighbors each week only to face diminishing shipments of vaccine from state reserves.
Think about it, the Grand Traverse County Health Department — which serves a county of nearly 100,000 residents — received a shipment of only 800 doses this week. That’s 30 percent less than officials expected, and a miniscule trickle that would take two years to vaccinate everyone in our county.
It’s clear our state and federal health officials failed miserably in planning and deploying these life-saving shots. We also know the number of vaccines shipped to our hospitals and health departments will rise as production increases, but the waiting will be excruciating.
More than a year after the first cases of COVID-19 arrived in the United States, many of us have watched helplessly as important life milestones have passed us by. Missed graduation parties, weddings, anniversaries, conversations with friends, hugs from family and final goodbyes.
Our collective and individual frustration is understandable. We all have missed something during the past year, some of us have missed many somethings.
But it’s time for us all to lower our expectations a little, at least enough so we aren’t taking out our frustration on frontline workers from our own community who have no say in where or when vaccine shipments arrive.
We all are in this impossible circumstance together, frustrated together.
Waiting, together.