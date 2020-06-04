The past few months have been difficult for us all.
Every routine imaginable was upended, interrupted, complicated or reinvented in the span of a few days in early March. The COVID-19 pandemic touched nearly every corner of our lives — family, work, health, recreation.
And school.
Especially school.
That’s why the class of 2020 deserves an extra round of applause, congratulations, a honk of the horn, a yard sign, shouts of praise, or whatever each of us can muster.
They’re a class that grew up in a normal none of us who haven’t walked in their shoes could fathom.
Think about it, the young adults who this week, last week, or next week will don graduation garb, are the first crop this century to leave high school in the midst of a pandemic. They graduate in a world where hugging their favorite teacher still isn’t condoned by top health officials.
Where regulations and school overseers are concerned about the distance they keep between one another not for the typical sophomoric reasons.
They stepped through the doors of high schools across our state and nation in March not knowing that day would be their last departure from the relative shelter of childhood. Not knowing two months later they would not only complete high school under restrictions imposed by a public health emergency, but also in a country at war with itself.
Lets also take a moment to recognize that life as the class of 2020 knew it before the most recent redirection by COVID-19 was a little different. The 18-year-olds who graduate this spring sprouted in a world most of us simply couldn’t have imagined before they were born.
This year’s seniors are the first who all were born in the post-Sept. 11 era. They have not lived a year when their country wasn’t engaged in armed conflicts on the other side of the world. They were 6 or 7 years old when our country plunged into the Great Recession. And they spent their early teenage years navigating a world strong-armed by social media.
Those experiences are worth empathy from us all.
More important, they’re worthy of our hope.
The class that will cross the line from school to adulthood this year is the product of world experiences that prepare them better to pilot our world toward a better future than any in recent history.
They, more than most, are worthy of our support and our applause.
And our hope.
