The journey toward the football state championship game is a grueling uphill slog every fall.
Traverse City St. Francis and Cadillac teams rose above extra challenges this season to earn spots in Friday and Saturday state championship games.
Just as in years past, teams across Michigan this season sweated through workouts, learned to function as cohesive teams and got wet and dirty on the field in practices and games. But 2020 slammed a new barrier in front of high school athletes striving for the state crown — the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fall sports seasons in August were put on hold to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Weeks later, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced a delayed and shortened six-game regular season schedule. All participating schools automatically qualified for a post-season tournament.
Teams took to the field, but social distancing guidelines put a crimp in the cheering crowds. The athletes pressed on — until the playoffs were interrupted by another coronavirus-related delay.
It’s hard to keep momentum rolling on the field when the season stalls repeatedly.
Athletes across the state again hit the field after the latest “pause.” St. Francis and Cadillac pulled out semifinal wins on Jan. 16 to earn berths in state championship contests.
Saturday will mark the 10th state championship appearance for the Division Seven St. Francis Gladiators.
It won titles in 1992, 1999, 2003, 2005, 2008 and 2009. The Glads also made the finals in 1983, 1998 and 2007.
Friday night will be the Division Four Cadillac Vikings’ first journey to the state finals.
Both teams earned state championship berths during a season interrupted like no other. Overcoming adversity makes the treat of participating in the finals taste even sweeter than in typical seasons.
Good luck Vikings! Good luck Glads!