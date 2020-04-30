‘Oops” simply isn’t enough.
That’s the kind of floppy response we utter after bumping into someone on the sidewalk, or when we drop a book on a friend’s foot.
It’s simply inadequate when we’re talking about a group of elected officials who violate the Open Meetings Act, even inadvertently. It falls far shorter when coming from a public body already facing a lawsuit over transparency shortcomings, a group of elected officials besieged by community members who don’t trust their actions.
Anyone who knows much about Michigan’s Open Meetings Act could pinpoint the moment Traverse City Area Public Schools’ Monday board meeting stepped to the wrong side of the law. You see, in Michigan, as in many other states, voting by secret ballot is prohibited at public meetings.
During the meeting, while deciding which candidates to bring to a final round of interviews for the district’s next superintendent, trustees submitted ranked votes by text message. Those votes were then tallied, and the candidates listed on each ballot were read aloud.
But one thing was missing: the rankings each trustee granted to each candidate.
Rankings seem like a small detail, but they’re important. Constituents deserve to understand which trustees supported whom and to what extent.
The rankings were later added to the meeting minutes (also required by the Open Meetings Act) and posted to the school district’s website.
The flub during this week’s meeting wasn’t particularly Earth shattering, but it is yet another indication the culture perpetuated by the district’s elected leaders is not one that values or even respects transparency.
Unfortunately, TCAPS trustees continue to demonstrate that they either aren’t well versed in the law, or at least, aren’t concerned about following it.
We understand and recognize the sacrifices many elected officials make to help lead local governments and districts. We also understand it isn’t always comfortable exposing one’s viewpoints or votes to public scrutiny.
But it’s part of the job, and those who aren’t comfortable with making such decisions in the spotlight probably should stick to casting votes at the ballot box on Election Day only.
The requirement that decisions be made in full view of constituents isn’t particularly difficult to follow. It’s also a foundational ingredient in a healthy democracy.
For some time we have heard TCAPS trustees claim efforts toward transparency, but the lip service simply doesn’t translate to actions. We hope someday soon TCAPS trustees will begin taking seriously their commitment to govern in view of the people.
After all, seeing is believing.
