The geyser of raw sewage that spewed from a manhole cover and into the Boardman River on May 28 seemed like an awful fluke.
City officials said the fecal gusher triggered during a massive downpour a couple of weeks ago was a perfect storm of sorts. Saturated soil, high lake and river levels, unprecedented rain, and a lift pump failure all contributed to the spill that tainted nearby West Grand Traverse Bay and multiple beaches.
At the time, calling such a flush of raw sewage into our pristine bay rare made sense. Two decades of data shows the 54,000 gallons spewed from manholes in downtown Traverse City was the most in a single incident in at least two decades.
We could take comfort in the fact it would be hard to replicate conditions caused that day by a 200-year downpour, and oversaturated soil.
Then Wednesday night arrived.
Another, similar downpour drenched the west side of Traverse City, sending a glut of water into the city’s stormwater and sanitary sewer systems at once. This time a pump didn’t fail.
Nonetheless, Mother Nature graced us with an important education.
Turns out such torrential downpours aren’t so rare, and our sanitary sewer system has quite a bit in common with Swiss Cheese — it smells pretty ripe, and it has lots of holes.
About 2,500 gallons of raw sewage dribbled into the river this time, triggering beach closures and water contact warnings for the second time in less than two weeks.
It appears Traverse City may now spend a summer learning a lesson about infrastructure debt.
City officials, like many of their counterparts across Michigan, in recent years have been warned about the condition and capacity of the buried infrastructure they’re responsible for maintaining and overseeing.
They have been told they’re sitting atop an environmental disaster in the making as half-century old, poorly maintained pipes crumble beneath them. They’ve also been told the fix will take time and money — lots of money.
It’s time city leaders and their constituents begin confronting the debt they’ve accrued before it’s too late.
A view of the bay isn’t worth much if the smell keeps us all away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.