It has been a long time coming, but we couldn’t be happier to see Traverse Bay Intermediate School District cutting checks to local school districts in an effort to draw down its cash reserves.
And the payments couldn’t have come at a more important time for local students and families.
About four years ago, on this page, the Record-Eagle editorial board called for such an action. At that time, TBAISD had accrued tens of millions of dollars in fund balance accounts. Some saw the savings as the embodiment of fiscal responsibility.
We, and some others, saw things a little differently.
Yes, it is incumbent upon our local elected and appointed boards to manage their budgets responsibly. To ensure they have enough cash on hand to smooth a few bumps in the proverbial fiscal road — district officials decided a 12 percent fund balance is sufficient.
But the kind of money socked away in those accounts ran counter to its intended purpose. It is money meant to be spent, taxpayer contributions earmarked for our children’s education. In 2016, we pointed out as much in a series of calls for district leaders to either spend the money, send it to the 16 districts served by the ISD, or return it to taxpayers.
We can’t do anything but applaud district leaders’ now year-long effort draw down those cash reserves by offering payments to local districts. The money — the first payments now are in the works — will hit local school coffers at an imperative juncture.
The payments, at least one worth more than $2 million, will help offset the financial beating local districts will take in the coming months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. State officials predict the Michigan school aid fund could face a $1.2 billion drop in cash flow as tax collections plummeted during the statewide shutdown.
The “belt tightening” predicted by state lawmakers no doubt will manifest itself in fewer teachers in local classrooms, reduced investment in books and computers, and fewer opportunities for our children beyond the basics.
The payments from TBAISD this summer won’t offset all the cuts on the horizon, but they will make a difference. A book. A bus. A social worker. A teacher.
No matter how those dollars are spent, we can rest assured it will be as intended: to educate our children.
