No, the customer isn’t always right.
By now, we’ve all seen, heard, or borne firsthand witness to the abuses our service, and low-wage workers face during the pandemic. Ask any convenience store employee, restaurant worker or retail salesperson — nearly all of them have faced abusive customers during the past few months.
We’re not talking about the normal “difficult” patrons. No, we’re talking about people who light into angry tirades when asked to comply with Michigan’s executive order that commands mask wearing in public places.
Think about it, we’re hearing these firsthand accounts from restaurant and bar workers who make their living dealing with drunk, disorderly and belligerent customers.
Many of us believe the worst-case horror stories we’ve read because it’s hard to walk through the doors of a northern Michigan corner store without witnessing a confrontation.
Some yell. Others threaten. A few spit.
It’s reprehensible behavior directed toward essential workers who have little or no sway over statewide public policy. Such venting on our neighbors is baffling considering it’s pretty easy to write a letter to the editor, call a legislator or march in a protest.
The people receiving these tirades are the lifeblood of our community — people who were disproportionately hurt by the economic shutdown in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and who now spend shifts dodging abuses.
And it’s time we all chip in to do the right thing.
What we do in moments of adversity and conflict says a lot about the fiber of our character.
Take a moment to think about what type of person would sink to berating or even spitting at a restaurant employee who is tasked with politely asking customers to don a face covering to help the business comply with statewide rules — regulations that, if violated, can result in license revocation. That employee has minuscule or no sway over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders. Nor does the business owner who tasks employees with asking visitors to follow the rules.
In fact, they’re placed in an enforcement position they neither want or need. They’re also stuck working a shortened season, at smaller capacity, hoping to scrape together enough income to keep their businesses afloat through what promises to be the longest winter in generations.
It’s incumbent upon us all to step in and support our neighbors who find themselves in an impossible situation, fighting for survival.
That support could take many forms including kind words, extra tips or, in extreme cases, intervention in bad situations. Let’s be clear, we’re not encouraging vigilante confrontations with the jerk of the day, but our service workers and business owners need backup.
After all, the only way we will rise to the challenges ahead is together.
