We’ve all been to those parties. Maybe it started with a few close personal friends. Then those friends told their friends, and before the night was done, the living room couch blazed on the front lawn while 300 people danced around it.
Traverse City may be in an in-between phase, when friends are telling friends but the couch is still in the living room — and a group of government agencies want to keep the party from getting out of control.
Traverse City Downtown Development Authority, the City of Traverse City, and the Traverse City Police Department are creating a strategy for healthy drinking culture, and want input on traditions, social behaviors, and social policies surrounding alcoholic beverages in the area.
The 20-question, anonymous survey asks you to describe downtown culture, define healthy and unhealthy behaviors and rank possible areas of improvement. Already 824 people have taken the survey, which ends this Friday.
Alcohol culture is a complex issue that encompasses a large swath of physical and social territory, both imported and domestic.
Downtown bars get the ire for the drunken misbehavior, but that’s just where partiers funnel at the end of the night. Earlier drinking is woven into the fabric of being a wedding, wine and beer tourist destination. It’s incorporated into our robust health and recreation, entwined in activities like yoga, kayaking, biking and running. It pairs with our foodie reputation. It’s a part of shopping cocoa crawls and holiday-themed nights.
We don’t think responsible alcohol consumption is bad, and believe our community can be safe, welcoming and celebratory.
But finding — and catching — the tipping point when fun becomes wild will be a group effort. We must measure the details of who and how party culture benefits against who and what we lose. We must also ask ourselves if we are recovery-friendly, and if we are putting enough energies into substance abuse treatment and prevention.
Add your voice to the chorus at https://healthierdrinkingtc.com/ before this Friday at 5 p.m. and be a part of the plan that will be submitted to the DDA and city council.
Because we’ve all been to those parties when it was more fun to attend than host.