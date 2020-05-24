Memorial Day in northern Michigan often brings a burst of exuberant outdoor activities.
Tourists flock to the region, and winter-weary locals finally thaw enough to step outside. It’s a wonderful time to live in the tip of the mitt. A time to celebrate the kickoff to what will be a too-short stint of warm weather and slightly-less-than frozen water.
But please — as we all enjoy a needed retreat to a seasonal milestone that feels somewhat normal in the midst of a pandemic — take some time to recognize the purpose for our long weekend.
Go to a local bugle and rifle service. Stop by a nearby war memorial (there are several, including one at Traverse City Veterans Memorial Park near the Grand Traverse Commons). Or simply stop the weekend bustle to give thanks to the more than 2.8 million service members who died for our country during the past 245 years.
Please pause, no matter where you are, for a minute, at 3 p.m. local time Monday, to join us in observing the National Moment of Rememberance.
After all, 60 seconds during a holiday weekend is the least we could do for those who sacrificed immeasurably more.
