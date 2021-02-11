Sometimes we humans need to hear things repeated. Not because we’re hard of hearing (though many of us are) but because it takes awhile to abide a call to action.
This stalling is a saving grace when it comes to half-baked or knee-jerk reactions. But — just ask anyone in marketing and disinformation campaigns — repetition works. In time, few people can resist it.
And yet in Grand Traverse County and the surrounding areas, the same issues repeatedly come up. Our version of that old joke about Pete and Repeat sitting on a bridge would be “affordable housing and daycare” and “Repeat.”
It was no surprise that the lack of both emerged as community concerns in Grand Traverse County’s National Community Survey done by National Research Center-Polco, discussed by commissioners in a work session Wednesday.
That 90 percent of those taking the survey gave thumbs down to the availability of affordable, quality housing should shock us.
We should be shaking our heads in dismay at the 75 percent of respondents that don’t think we have affordable, quality child care/preschool. Or the 80 percent concerned about the cost of living, and the large chunk that are neutral or negatively impacted by our local economy, 76 percent.
These worries braid together as residents spend too much on their homes and childcare, far outpacing their paychecks and local job prospects.
But we’ve heard all this before. We’ve even seen it before, too, in beautiful, recreational, tourist-driven communities like Aspen, Jackson Hole, Big Sky, Bozeman and now, their spillover communities. It’s a story on repeat of how an unchecked grab for ultra-wealthy dollars prices everyone except the ultra-wealthy out of town, eventually collapsing the work force of teachers, firefighters, service industry and retail workers, and any former notion of a functioning community.
In Aspen, the housing authority caps “affordable housing” prices between $1-2 million, according to Todd Wilkinson in The Mountain Journal. Bozeman placed the onus on employers against a threat of government meddling in rent control. Jackson Hole and Big Sky both maintain housing trusts, Wilkinson writes.
Our version of “affordable” and our solutions need to be calibrated to the realities of our region.
But our commissioners already know this. The residents know it, too, as signaled by their survey responses.
The people who live here, like us, love so many things about it — the nature, the community, the safety.
But we look to our leaders to turn $16,000 surveys into meaningful action. Let’s not repeat the all-too-often big community survey that ends up on a shelf, money spent, hands shaken all around, with nothing to show for it.
Let’s instead repeat the question, should our area exclusively be a playground for tourists and the ultra-wealthy? before every meeting, and start from there. How can the county take action to affect the marketplace in a positive way is an easy question with an illusive answer.