We’re seeing a lot of our government officials lately. We’ll be able to see who recycles their ties this week, as COVID-19 updates are frequent, from the president on down. We appreciate this.
But the workings of government, often beyond the talking points, and the questions people don’t want to answer are what Sunshine Week is all about.
Our right as taxpaying citizens to open government — and how to use and protect this right — is the focus of Sunshine Week. The initiative itself was established in 2005, spearheaded by the American Society of News Editors with funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
Celebrations usually put the focus on our state and federal open government laws, like the Freedom of Information and Open Meetings acts.
As you can imagine, the panel discussions have been canceled. The speakers are staying home.
It may seem dark, but now is the time for sunshine.
We need it more than ever in a public health crisis, as we look to our government for fact-based decision-making on our behalf.
At the same time, government is scrambling, too, as we all fall in with restrictions on how many people can gather together, in businesses, town halls, courtrooms, and on and on.
But, even in a crisis, government cannot shut its doors and work away from public view.
We urge governments to follow good examples like the city, which recently trimmed back their agendas to brass tacks, and practiced social distancing. We encourage others to use video streaming for those participants who choose to stay home, and to give the public notice, and meeting materials well in advance of meetings taking place.
Briefings and materials, especially those concerning our health and safety, need to be open to the public.
And here in Michigan, we need to continue to push for more openness in our government, especially where we fall behind in expecting our Legislature to follow FOIA rules and strengthening actions against government bodies that practice shadowy behavior.
We are immersed in COVID-19 but the government wheels keep turning, and we’re glad they do, as we will need wise government decisions made in the days to come.
For the taxpaying public that wants to make our own good decisions, sunshine is the best medicine.
