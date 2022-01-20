In the beginning, there were hot mic comments. There were “you’re on mute.” There were stressed voices pleading patience during yet another technical difficulty.
But after almost two years, many got the hang of their devices and discovered new ways to use them. Glitchy roads smoothed. Today’s comfort quotient with technology has grown exponentially alongside the horrors of the COVID-19 pandemic — a necessity squeezed from virtual schooling and remote, instead of in-person, gatherings.
NMC trustees’ livestream is good news as it telegraphs welcome to more of the community that funds the community college. Those who have trouble getting around can be included without strenuous effort and inconvenience. The NMC student/parent can listen to the meeting while prepping dinner for the family. The snowbirds who like to keep tabs on their mostly-home town can take a gander.
The board unanimously approved the move on Dec. 20 to increase “transparency, accessibility and convenience.” The first run will be Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m. and video of the meetings will continue to be posted to the college’s YouTube channel. Public comment will be done in-person.
This widens the NMC potential audience to the 90 percent of Americans who say the internet has been essential or important to them since the pandemic, according to Pew Research Center. The study also found 81 percent used video chats and 40 of people used their devices to do something new or different — some, perhaps, to watch their government at work.
Governments and government entities — any taxpayer-funded institution — should be streaming meetings as a matter of course. Necessity drove invention and there’s no reason to go back.
NMC has come a particularly long way from a historical reticence to televising meetings. We also remember a time when a public meeting was held behind locked doors because the rock propping the door “slipped.” One board member resigned after missing more than a year of board meetings to protest the virtual format.
Committing to livestreaming to accompany in-person meetings is a swivel and we applaud the board members who consistently sought a reasonable, inclusive path forward.
But more institutions need to follow suit. This technological transparency should be routine in public proceedings from small townships to the U.S. Supreme Court, which was recently asked by 80 organizations to continue its pandemic-borne audio stream. The court typically limits proceedings to the few hundred people in the courtroom, including just 50 — 100 members of the general public. But since May 2020, more than 130,000 people listened live, according to the Project on Government Oversight.
We live in strange times, but these times are pushing innovations at high speeds. It’s time to use technology to connect the people to their institutions.