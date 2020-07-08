Defile. Sully. Mar. Soil.
None of those words exactly describes the damage done to our natural spaces by those too careless, drunk or oblivious to treat them properly.
Desecrate. That’s the word.
It’s not the right word because it better describes the damage we continue to witness. The wreckage has become an annual bloom that follows the Fourth of July holiday. It appears in sharp colors, the kind not found, or welcome in the nature we so appreciate.
Red plastic cups. White foam plates. Blue beer cans.
There’s nothing patriotic about being a slob.
Yet it appears many don’t appreciate, or for that matter respect, our home.
No, desecrate is the right word because it more properly describes how we feel about the northern Michigan wild places that, to one extent or another, drew each of us here.
Desecration describes damaging something sacred, and our lakes and forests are sacred places to us, our communities and many of our visitors.
That’s why the destruction we witnessed during the Fourth of July weekend on Torch Lake, and at a number of local beaches is so infuriating. Volunteers spent parts of Sunday and Monday scouring shorelines and water, filling garbage bags with piles of refuse left behind by revelers.
The trail of trash is nothing new.
A few years ago, we all groaned at photos in which West End Beach resembled a stadium parking lot after a long Saturday of college tailgaiting. Or there was the year when cleanup crews at Torch Lake recovered heaps of discarded beer cans, plastic cups, clothes and cellphones from the sandbar.
It seems every year we photograph the same detritus and interview the same Good Samaritans who set aside parts of their summer to clean up after others.
And every year we publish editorials pleading for more care from those who frequent our open spaces and beautiful places.
We’re tired of saying the same things, of shaking our heads over the same behaviors, of stumbling over the same disrespect in our sacred places.
So please, if you’re going to go outside to enjoy our collective northern Michigan home, treat it better than you would a place of your own.
Because this place is sacred to us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.