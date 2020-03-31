Today is the day (officially) you are at home, as far as the U.S. census is concerned.
Here’s what we stand to gain with a “good” count:
$1,800 a head in federal funding allocations. This adds up.
This is our piece of the billions in tax dollars that go to hospitals, fire departments, school lunch programs, and other critical programs and services.
It informs federal decision-making on Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
It spotlights needs for new schools, new clinics, new roads, and more services for families, older adults, and children.
We also want to graduate from micro- to metro. It’s about time, too.
Becoming a Metropolitan Planning Organization opens us to federal transportation dollars, which we desperately need.
No one who has ever been to Traverse City in the summertime would question that we’re an urban cluster of 50,000 people — as it seems there’s at least that many heading north on 31 at 5:30 p.m.
We have been so dang close in the past to making it over the threshold; we’ve had an agency set up and ready to spend for 25 years, TC-TALUS, now the Traverse Transportation Coordinating Initiative.
Here’s what we stand to lose if we have a poor count:
Seats in the U.S. House of Representatives — Michigan lost five seats in the last four censuses; distribution of about $675 billion per year of federal funds for programs such as Medicaid, highway construction and planning, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — Bridge Cards — and Head Start.
A poor count will also impact the way political boundaries are drawn for the next decade.
Already there are some chips stacked against the count, given the shelter-in-place COVID-19 orders.
Among the slew of cancellations include all the events geared to capture the hard-to-count populations — at the library, the senior center and nonprofit agencies. Factor in general government mistrust and immigration fears, and add to it social distancing and shelter-in-place orders. It’s a daunting task, but a number of us have already taken the 10 or so minutes to get it done.
Response rates right now are: Grand Traverse County 41.6 percent (compared to 68 percent in 2010); Leelanau County 27.7 percent (50 percent in 2010); Benzie County 27 percent (46.5 percent in 2010); Kalkaska County 26.9 (45.2 percent in 2010); Antrim County 23.1 percent (42.3 percent in 2010).
By fate, or mandate, most of us are indeed, home today. So fill out the census. Your infrastructure will thank you.
