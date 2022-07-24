Everyone now serving in the Michigan Legislature should receive a special award.
Virtually all of them have the dubious honor of achieving a level of incompetence that is breathtaking to behold.
The proof of this incompetence is their failure to correct an egregious error in the much-vaunted no-fault auto insurance reform bill that was enacted more than a year ago.
We’ve been writing about this issue since 2019, when the reforms were first developed.
In one poignant account, published March 18, Record-Eagle staff writer Patti Burgess reported on the plight of Brittney Ruckle.
At the age of 9, Ruckle suffered catastrophic brain injuries in a car crash. She now requires care 24/7. She is one of an estimated 18,000 people in Michigan who suffered catastrophic injuries in car crashes in Michigan and her family paid into a system that promised to provide the care she would need for the rest of her life.
When these reforms were approved last year, how difficult would it have been for the Legislature to grandfather in catastrophically injured people who had paid into the system and had a right to expect that coverage would continue?
How difficult would it be to take that action now?
Inexplicably, this legislation ended up being hastily approved in July 2021 in a manner that raises questions — not only about whether lawmakers actually wrote these bills (we’re betting insurance industry lobbyists had a lot to do with the language), but also whether legislators even bothered to read what they were voting on.
That’s where the incompetence comes in.
We can’t excuse any of them. Whether they’re guilty of an act of commission or omission, all should be held accountable now for their failure to correct the problem.
A Michigan Radio news account about an effort at a legislative committee level to try to fix a small part of the reform bill told of committee members walking out, effectively preventing that proposal from coming before the full House since no action could be taken in committee without a quorum.
This level of dysfunction boggles the mind.
So those victims who suffered catastrophic injuries end up being victimized by their own state. They are no longer receiving the care necessary for them to sustain an acceptable quality of life. Many have ended up in facilities where they receive minimal care. Some have died.
Here’s another dirty little factoid that may directly affect some of us someday: The businesses that had provided this specialized care cannot afford to provide it anymore. Their fees were cut by 45 percent. So we know that those who had received this care no longer do. But, for those among us who ever need this level of care for catastrophic injuries, we likely won’t be able to obtain it.
What can be done? Frankly, we’ve given up on the state Legislature. We’re looking to the courts to save the day.
Indications thus far are favorable: In April, a Washtenaw County judge ruled in favor of the survivor of a catastrophic crash, a man who requires 24/7 care after a 2011 accident left him paralyzed and on a ventilator. The judge called the law unconstitutional and ordered the insurance provider to pay the market rate for the man’s at-home medical care.
Unfortunately, a decision at the county level does not have the power to affect change statewide. But an appellate court ruling could have that impact. One lawsuit, the Ellen Andary case, is now pending in the Michigan Court of Appeals. Oral arguments were heard in June; a decision isn’t expected for several months.
That’s the problem with this particular remedy. Since corrective action must come from the courts, it will take a long time to fix this.
In the meantime, we wouldn’t bet on it, but perhaps lightning will strike, enough lawmakers will see that light and figure out a way to do the right thing,
Action to restore this catastrophic care is imperative.
People’s lives are at stake.
