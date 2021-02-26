Michiganders simply don’t view numbers the same way they did one year ago.
We all have been buried in digits since March 10, 2020 when the first case of COVID-19 was detected in our state. We’ve tracked — among dozens of other things — infections, mask inventories, tests administered, positivity rates, recoveries, vaccines and deaths.
Those numbers have formed the datasets government officials and politicians in our state and abroad used to make decisions about how to best react to the pandemic.
That’s why Record-Eagle journalists in early January asked officials at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to send us a list of people whose deaths the agency has linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We wanted to publish a list of the names, ages and hometowns of all the people represented in that now five-digit number of deaths public health officials in our state have attributed to the pandemic. We wanted to provide our community, and the state, something more than a number to explain the loss more than 16,000 families in Michigan have shouldered during the past year.
It was a pretty simple ask, really. Just a few categories from a database the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services maintains, a running list of information contained in official death certificates filed in each of the state’s 83 counties.
But we were blocked.
MDHHS officials told us they would be happy to provide the names of the more than 100,000 people who died in our state during the year, but they were unwilling to provide the cause of death listed on each death certificate — a public record in our state.
Since January, those same state health officials issued new rules that prohibit in-person inspections of death certificates at county clerks’ offices in the state. That change came after someone at MDHHS caught wind the Ingham County clerk was allowing journalists there to inspect death certificates in-person at her office to create their own list.
This absurd curtain pulling by state officials to obscure otherwise public records is baffling. Most information contained in a death certificate is released routinely by county medical examiners in autopsy reports.
Probably more perplexing was an offer by the state health overseers to provide death certificates so long as the folks requesting them paid a $30 fee for each certified copy. So, in their book, the information is public, but only if someone is willing to pay roughly $482,000 to get it.
That’s a duplicitous response considering those records were created and are maintained on taxpayers’ dime.
Such murky machinations leave us wondering why state officials who repeatedly remind us of the toll COVID-19 has taken on our state would institute such an information tax? Why wouldn’t they be willing to provide us the database they rely upon to make policy decisions that affect us all? Why wouldn’t they be willing to provide Michiganders the names behind that most important number?
To date Michigan officials have attributed the deaths of more than 16,000 of our neighbors, family and friends to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It would be nice if we knew their names.