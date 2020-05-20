We were supposed to bounce back like a ball in a slingshot.
That was months ago, and weeks of mounting COVID-19 losses in between have left many feeling more like the stretched-taut band than the ball.
What happens next may decide if we rebound or snap.
Regional businesses can open on Friday at 50 percent capacity because of the low numbers of COVID-19 in our area and the Upper Peninsula.
We’re the first in the state, and stakes are high. It’s Memorial Day weekend. In a normal year, this is the official start to our main hustle. But this hasn’t been a normal year, and we’re facing challenges we never anticipated.
On Friday we’ll welcome people from all over the state, country and world — many from places affected more by COVID-19 than us. They will arrive to a place with fewer hospital beds and less testing capacity than the places they left.
Because of our limited exposure to the ravages of COVID-19, our mentality is different, too.
Every death is harrowing but from a purely statistical standpoint, we’ve been sheltered from some of the personal horror that has reinforced the need for precautionary behavior. We’ve been lucky overall, and that’s why we’ve been granted the governmental go-ahead to get back to half-normal.
We must be abundantly careful. Businesses are moving now to reconfigure their spaces and establish sanitizing protocols. We will no doubt see more cherry-themed masks as these are still mandated in public, and inventive ways to remind us to stay 6 feet away from each other.
We will likely need to become even more vigilant as we play host to so many people who are passing through. But we believe the payoff is worth the extra effort.
The safer we are, the safer people will feel, and confidence in our ability to engage in healthy commerce will grow. It’s also the right thing to do as we continue to battle a public health crisis where COVID-19 can move stealthy without symptoms in some, and kill others outright.
Being first is a great opportunity. We can be the role models for other communities, counties, even countries if we get it right. We get it right, and our and social and economic backbone may begin the healing process. Get it wrong, and not only will we lose this summer (our vital, seasonal lifeblood for even year-round businesses) but we may slow things down for the rest of the state, or worse, be the setting of the next outbreak.
We’ve been stretched thin already by the ravages of COVID-19 and the relaxation of restrictions fills us with the giddy tendency to spring forward from our quarantines like a shot.
Let’s not boomerang. Knowing the challenges that face us, and remembering that we’re a pivotal part in a high stakes experiment, will keep us moving forward in the right direction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.