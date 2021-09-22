We are blessed in northern Michigan with September, our secret summer month.
But as we reluctantly trudge toward October we feel the chill approaching.
It’s a good time, not only to note changes in the weather, but to make sure our most vulnerable neighbors can stay warm in the winter to come.
To that end, Northwestern Michigan Community Action Agency’s Weatherization Assistance Program can help low-income families make their homes more energy efficient, reducing heating costs. Low-income families pay a disproportionate amount to heat their homes — more than 16 percent of a low income paycheck is spent on heating, compared to 3.5 percent for other households, according to the NMCAA.
Weatherization Assistance starts with a home energy audit, where an expert conducts a blower test and reviews:
- Weather-stripping, caulking, general air sealing
- Window/door repair or replacement
- Attic, foundation, wall, or sill box insulation
- Programmable thermostat installation
- Furnace, water heater, refrigerator tune-up or replacement
Problems are identified and fixed, with studies showing between 15-40 percent average savings in fuel use.
The Department of Energy program has operated nationally since 1976, weatherizing 8.1 million homes and employing more than 2.2 million highly skilled workers to date.
Households qualify on last-three-months of gross income scale — i.e. $6,440 (single) to $13,250 (family of four) — and the home cannot be for sale, in foreclosure or unoccupied by the applicant.
NMCAA serves the 10-county district of Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon, and Wexford.
For more details, visit nmcaa.net/energy or contact Emily Bronkema by phone or email: 231-947-3780 (call or text) or ebronkema@nmcaa.net.
Let’s make sure we all stay warm enough this winter, for it comes whether we’re ready or not.