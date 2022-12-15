In the lead-up to what is supposed to be the most joyous time of the year, everything seems a bit off-kilter.
Look at the numbers of jobs that remain unfilled. Is it that people don’t want to work anymore? Some of them sure don’t seem to want to go back to work. They don’t even want to be around each other anymore. Fewer people are volunteering, too.
Fundamentally, we, as a nation, aren’t getting along with each other very well. Call it the Scrooge factor. Somehow, we’ve managed to stumble our rancorous way through the year, and it sure wasn’t pretty.
So we turn to one thing that made sense this year: College football.
Specifically, we bring your attention to the Heisman Trophy and its newest recipient: USC Quarterback Caleb Williams.
Yes, there were great college athletes who would have been very deserving of that honor this year if they hadn’t been injured. But there will be other opportunities for them in the future.
Williams was the one who, by rights, earned The Heisman this year. Even if you weren’t rooting for USC, you’d find yourself rooting for him, he was that good.
This particular quarterback was fun to watch. Sometimes, it was like a game of “Where’s Waldo” in action. The defense sure had a tough time keeping track of him. He was all over the field. If there had been a dotted line following him as a play unfolded, it would’ve gone up and down and around. He would dart out of the pocket, escaping tackles, courageously withstanding an oncoming horde of defensive linemen to successfully complete a pass. Or he’d do something unexpected, act as a receiver instead of quarterback, or swiftly execute a pooch punt – which is a short punt he’d use to throw off the opposing defense on third downs. The legendary Bear Bryant would have his quarterback initiate actions like that.
So add Williams to the list of outstanding college football players.
Then imagine finding out that Williams, at the age of 20, is not only a fine athlete, he’s a humble young man whose comments about the game transcend into some meaningful advice on life.
His acceptance speech at Lincoln Center in New York last Saturday was something many of us would benefit from hearing.
In it, Williams hailed the other finalists and credited his parents, teammates and coaches for the award.
The Heisman is an award for an individual “but nothing, absolutely nothing, in life is done alone,” he told the audience.
Williams said his parents instilled a work ethic in him and are always there for him. “You mean the world to me,” he told them. “We’re in this together and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
His self-described journey started at the age of 10, after the football season ended and he had to turn his equipment in. On the car ride home, he told his dad his dream of being a football player. “Fast-forward a couple of years later; my team and I had just lost a national championship and I didn’t get a chance to play. My coach told me I was too small. That night, I decided to be a quarterback – not only that, but the best quarterback.”
Time passed and, “the more I learned, the more I wanted,” Williams recalled, then addressed his comments to the 11-year-olds who are told they’re too small and the 7th-graders who were passed over and didn’t get to play or the 9th-graders who no one thought would make the varsity team.
A team may be down 20 points in the first half, he said, “but always believe there’s one more ‘Hail Mary’ up your sleeve. Your time is coming. Keep going. Back to work. The job isn’t done.”
Those words were his mantra.
“The early setbacks lit a fire in me,” Williams told his listeners Saturday. “If you’re willing to put in the work, and surround yourself with positive people, you can achieve anything.
“Dreams really do come true.”
After months of ugly rants and bombast in other theaters of endeavor, these words from an outstanding college football player offer some welcome clarity.
Thank you, Caleb Williams, for shining a light — not just on how to play football — but on how to live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.