There are a plethora of ways to participate in our democracy, but none is more important than casting a ballot by election day.
Maybe that’s why we often are deflated by local, state and national participation in such a bedrock activity. Even presidential elections struggle to draw more than 60 percent of voters to the polls — far fewer people turn out to cast ballots in primary and off-cycle elections.
It’s a phenomenon we’ve struggled to understand in an era when it seems everyone has time to register their opinions in a relentless cycle to sometimes miniscule audiences in social media echo chambers. Yet, for some reason, when the time comes to back those opinions up at the ballot box, we fall flat.
If we set aside presidential and congressional races, a mountain of locally important issues are decided at the ballot box. Often those close-to-home decisions are split by just a few votes, magnifying the importance of each person who casts a vote.
The fact is, voter participation in elections is not a threat to democracy, regardless of who wins. And no vote is less valuable to our democratic process than any other.
For years we have wondered if our failure to launch when our democracy needs us is related to convenience. After all, putting pen to paper is quite passé in the digital age.
Our current socially-distanced reality promises to put theories about the effects of reducing barriers to participation to the test.
Michigan probably was better prepared than most for voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s because voters in 2018 approved a measure that allows any voter to cast an absentee ballot, regardless of reason.
That change means voters can request and cast ballots in a number of ways that don’t require standing in line at the polls next Tuesday. Those new paths to participation include systems to request ballots from township or city elections officials now through election day (contact your local election pros for office hours and exact details).
We hope the extra time will ensure everyone takes the time to vote in both the Aug. 4 primary election and the Nov. 3 general election.
Because there is no more powerful way to register an opinion than on a ballot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.