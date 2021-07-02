Our eyes turn to the sky on the Fourth of July for the pyrotechnic displays that illuminate the night in a chorus of shared ooohs and ahhhs.
Let’s not add any ooowwwws.
A June-released U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission report shows a concerning upward trend in fireworks-related injury and death.
Forbes broke down the numbers: Fireworks misuse injuries doubled from 7,000 in 2008, to 15,600 emergency room visits in 2020. Burns (44 percent), contusions, lacerations and fractures were inflicted on hands (30 percent), faces/ears (22 percent) and eyes (15 percent).
Even worse, in 2020, 18 people died in fireworks incidents, compared to 12 people the year before. Most of this — 66 percent — happens in the run-up to the Fourth of July through July 21.
The report focuses on non-occupational, or non-professional, use. This means the shows put on by our family members and friends — people we want to continue to love in their entirety, to say nothing of the nonhuman animals and others who also suffer our celebrations.
To light our nights safely, Michigan’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs advises us to:
- Follow the manufacturer’s directions.
- Have an adult supervise fireworks activities, including sparklers.
- Light fireworks one at a time, then immediately back away to a safe distance.
- Ensure people and pets are out of range before lighting fireworks.
- Light fireworks outdoors on a driveway or other paved surface at least 25 feet away from houses and flammable materials such as dry grass or mulch.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishaps.
- Douse spent fireworks in a bucket of water before discarding them in a trash can.
Don’t:
- Experiment with or make your own fireworks.
- Buy fireworks packaged in brown paper or use unlabeled fireworks — they are for professional use only.
- Allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
- Place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.
- Try to re-light “duds” or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully. (Rather, wait 15 to 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.)
- Point or throw fireworks at other people.
- Carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
LARA also reminds us that igniting fireworks on public property or while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal.
News reports show that COVID-19-related supply chain issues tamped down fireworks inventory and sales, but injury reports are already rolling in, including a massive explosion of homemade fireworks by law enforcement that hurt 17 people in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Reminding ourselves or others of safety measures is not being a wet blanket — although it may be helpful to have one handy.