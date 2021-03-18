Too often exercising your right to know by making an open records request ends in a snarl of red tape. In celebration of Sunshine Week, we want to pass you some scissors. Specificity and a timeline can cut through the tape and give your request a fighting chance.
Got your FOIA question? Step one is research. You may be able to avoid FOIA altogether, if you know what report or records you’re looking for, and who might have it.
Michigan.gov has a lot of information available. A “data” search yields results from hospitalizations to asthma rates. Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, or LARA, tracks corporations and LLCs, child care/nursing home/adult foster care licensing records and inspection reports, liquor sales and many more. MI School Data houses many reports, including grades for school districts.
Next try to find out how long that agency keeps records — all must keep a record retention schedule that will give you the “formal names” (a.k.a. bureaucratic code-breakers) for a lot of documents.
Next run through the exemption list. There are 25 listed in Michigan’s FOIA pamphlet, but here are some generalities:
Is your question specific personal information that constitutes an unwarranted invasion of privacy? (social security numbers, etc).
Would it interfere with ongoing law enforcement proceedings; out a confidential informant; endanger law officers; deprive someone of a fair trial?
Prevent the ability to maintain physical security in penal institutions?
Violate attorney-client privilege? Doctor-patient confidentiality? Student privacy?
Expose trade secrets, public bids, law enforcement codes or archaeological sites?
Next, get ready to write your request. Make a phone call to connect with the FOIA coordinator/record-keeper at the agency you believe has the records you seek.
In your letter, cite the law, i.e. “Under the Michigan Freedom of Information Act § 15.231 et seq., I am requesting an opportunity to inspect or obtain copies of public records ...”
Now use the bureaucratic language to specifically ask for the communication (which includes emails and texts), and the time frame, i.e. insurance claims filed by (insert local government) between 2019-2020. And ask for any other records that are “reasonably similar” to the ones you describe.
Next, address cost. Ask for the FOIA coordinator to contact you if your request will cost more than a set amount, say $25. Generally, fees are to be waived in the public interest — or if assigned, should not exceed what it costs for the lowest-paid employee to make the copies or to find and send the data.
Or, you can follow a template.
Next set your calendar. Michigan requires some kind of response within five days of receipt. At that point, they can fulfill the request, tell you how much it will cost to do it or ask for a 10-day extension, once.
So go ahead and take FOIA for a spin and let us know how it works.