There’s no place like home, especially as we age.
Many of us will spend what feels like our entire lifetime working to prepare a comfortable place to spend our latter decades. A home we enjoy in the community we love.
Those arrangements and the joy we derive from them — especially as we age — become somewhat tied to our ability to continue to live independently. That independence often hinges on a little help from both medical and community resources, like Grand Traverse County’s Commission on Aging.
That’s why we — and at least a few Grand Traverse County commissioners — have become increasingly concerned over a backlog of seniors who are waiting for services from COA.
Officials recently said about 500 people are waiting for help — for popular services like home chores and homemaker services. They’re the kind of tasks that can make living at home in our later years difficult. And COA offers the services at affordable rates on a sliding scale ranging from $2 to $38.
That backlog built during the past few years as a nationwide shortage of health workers worsened. It’s a problem exacerbated by the already tight employment market in the Grand Traverse region.
It seems like most employers have felt the pinch, but those in the health fields have been particularly hard hit. That pressure likely won’t subside anytime soon, either as demand for lower-wage health workers continues, but spiking housing prices in the region and a dearth of child care options promise to make things worse before they improve.
We don’t know how to solve the problems represented in the backlog COA faces. But it’s the kind of challenge our region time and again has shown it can rise to meet. It will take creativity, partnership and commitment.
And we are certain leaders and staffers with the agency are doing their level best to reach the people who need their help most.
Someday we all likely will be in the shoes of the people who linger on that long waiting list.
They deserve our best effort to ensure their latter years are independent, happy and healthy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.