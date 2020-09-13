Nobody could’ve predicted the economic icebergs now threatening to sink northern Michigan’s working- and middle-class residents.
The Grand Traverse region faces some serious side effects from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but a skyrocketing housing market, driven by throngs of cash buyers, wasn’t one we could’ve seen coming.
Ask just about anybody in the construction, real estate or banking sector, and you’ll hear the same response: the market is up, way up.
And that rise isn’t something as simple as a local supply and demand issue caused by the temporary construction shutdown in the spring during COVID-related stay at home orders. The pause almost certainly tightened housing supplies in the region that already were pretty pinched, but a pinch alone isn’t what we face.
That short supply now has been stretched to its limit by a surge of cash buyers who decided it’s time to relocate from bigger cities as businesses nationwide rethink in-office work requirements. Given that freedom, places like Traverse City are a perfect relocation destination — a beautiful place to live, a wonderful community, friendly neighbors, and relatively low-cost housing when compared to just about any medium or large city.
That last part is where local workers and families find themselves edged out.
Yes, housing prices in northern Michigan are a bargain in the eyes of just about any buyer looking inward from Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Washington, D.C., or even Detroit.
In many ways, those remote work relocations are a good thing. They bring well-paid workers into the region who then pay local taxes and spend money in our local economy.
The rise also is reason to celebrate for many local homeowners who have watched the value of their investment in a home increase.
But there is a downside that could negatively impact us all. Rapidly rising prices place home ownership and even apartment rentals out of reach for an increasing number of families and workers whose labor provides the backbone for northern Michigan communities. Considering the United Way’s ALICE Project shows us 43 percent of Michigan families already struggle to pay for basic needs, including housing, a spike in home prices promises more hardship.
The median sale price of homes in Grand Traverse County is up more than 72 percent from 10 years ago. Local wages have not grown at a similar clip. To exacerbate the situation, local workers faced months-long layoffs earlier this year, and some still are waiting for payments to trickle from the state’s glitchy unemployment system.
Even relatively well-positioned locals who rely upon mortgages to buy homes are being edged from the market by now-common bidding wars and cash buyers who can close more quickly than those who need loans.
Such an acceleration in our region’s already difficult housing market is simply more evidence and motivation for local governments and economic development leaders to find ways to catalyze construction of affordable and workforce housing. We have watched several innovative and encouraging projects — think Trailside45 — come to fruition during the past few years to build new affordable apartments, but none that seem to satiate the need in our community.
Our working- and middle-class neighbors need a lifeboat now more than ever.
After all, none of us wants our community to become one of those places where nobody who works here can afford to live here.
