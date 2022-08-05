Local voters never fail to make an impression on us.
Often, it’s a good one.
(Fortunately, most people don’t vote the way they drive.)
From what we’ve witnessed, voters are courteous to poll workers and each other as they patiently wait, then participate in the democratic process.
When the time comes for citizens to cast their ballots, they focus on the task at hand. Wednesday’s front page photo by Staff Photographer Mike Krebs is a visual case in point, documenting voter participation in one of many precincts across the region.
Traditionally, primary elections attract fewer voters than general elections. That was certainly the case this past Tuesday. It’s unfortunate.
Several theories have been offered as reasons for this predictable pattern:
One is that citizens who typically don’t vote in primary elections see the stakes as lower and the cost as higher.
Second, some voters are willing to defer to the expertise of the other people in their party who know more about the races and the candidates.
And, lastly, some voters who don’t participate in the primary election don’t feel as much social pressure to do so.
This is according to a study by Yale University Institute for Social and Policy Studies, which conducted research on the issue in 2016.
Of course, attitudes have changed – dramatically – since then, but it doesn’t seem unreasonable to presume that some of these factors still are in play.
No doubt some of those factors were in play Tuesday, with a turnout of about 30 percent of eligible voters here.
But don’t view this as a sign of some return to normalcy – or even some sort of “new” normal. When it comes to engagement in the political process, there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes.
The Knight Foundation confirmed that two years ago. “Voter participation is a fundamental form of democratic engagement, yet the United States lags most developed democracies in terms of eligible voter turnout,” the Foundation stated in its “100 Million Project.”
That 2020 study probed the psyches of 12,000 non-voters across the nation and in 10 swing states, including Michigan. It explored the underlying challenges of electoral participation, noting that Americans who don’t vote — a number approaching 100 million and comprising roughly 43 percent of eligible voters — don’t look at elections in the same way active voters do.
Citizens who could vote, but don’t, “come from all walks of life and every strata of society, and are fairly divided in their party, policy and candidate preferences,” the report stated. “The profiles developed from that data illustrate that certain segments of non-voters are not dissimilar from active voters in attitude, behavior and demographics, while others stand in sharp contrast.
“Compared to active voters, Americans with a pattern of chronic non-voting report lower belief in the efficacy of the election system, lower engagement with news and information about politics, and somewhat lower civic engagement and life satisfaction.
“These and other key differences persist across demographic difference, like education and income.”
Robert Putnam is the controversial political scientist whose most noted work, “Bowling Alone,” described an unprecedented collapse in civic, social, associational, and political life — so-called “social capital” — with serious negative consequences.
The findings of Knight’s 100 Million Project bring to mind Putnam’s points.
What’s most troubling is the fact that young eligible voters, between the ages of 18 and 24, show even deeper disparities with active voters than the non-voters do.
There are a lot of reasons for this but, boiling it down to a fundamental factor, these young adults lack trust in the system.
They certainly aren’t alone, are they?
Given all that happened during the pandemic, everyone’s faith was shaken – for one reason or another. So, if nothing else, just about everyone shares a shaken faith.
Oddly enough, if we share it, perhaps that’s something we can build on.
Longtime U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St.Joseph, who is retiring at the end of this term, is a member of Congress’ bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.
He and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, recently appeared in the Western Michigan University “We Talk: Civil Discourse Initiative.” They agree that civility needs to start at the community level.
The key, they said, is finding common ground.
We need to start soon.
