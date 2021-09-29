Last night, Traverse City Area Public Schools extended mandatory masking in schools for a month.
Last week, Kalkaska Public Schools board overturned mandated masking and made quarantines optional for close contacts of COVID-19 positive people.
On masks, Benzie Central Schools went back, forth, and partially back again, spurring enrollment fluctuations of 100 students.
Like pieces of a broken mirror, Michigan’s school districts’ COVID-19 precautions reflect the feelings of the parents within them, a fractured scenario orchestrated by meek state government policies.
Local public health control in many areas equate to handing the reins to the loudest voices. These schooyard battles happening in district meeting rooms are ones of great feeling. But feelings and facts don’t always play nicely together.
According to the Detroit News, 106 new COVID-19 outbreaks (affecting 614 students) at K-12 schools were reported across the state on Monday — the fourth straight week of growth.
New school outbreaks were listed in Benzie (3 in primary, 4 in high school), and Grand Traverse (TC Christian primary) counties. Kalkaska has an ongoing outbreak (4, high school).
Also this week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research found that K-12 schools with no mask mandate at the beginning of the school year were 3.5 times more likely to have COVID outbreaks than schools that required them.
Some celebrate the overthrow of public health practice as a victory, but it’s only one for schoolyard strategies. It’s no victory for the kids who become ill, slide in schoolwork and face possible cancellations of school-related fun.
It’s no victory for the adults in their lives who statistically have a greater chance of suffering more serious COVID-19 effects.
Schools provide a social education to prepare kids on how to navigate the world’s shared spaces. A way to exist among others in workplaces, apartments, hospitals, parks, commercial enterprises — the world outside your property line.
Yes, there is bullying and peer pressure at school — these don’t end when you toss your mortarboard at graduation. That’s the lesson we are teaching our kids, the one we never seem to learn.