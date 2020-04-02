The school year is the skeleton of the community body.
Its bones provides the structure for a number of spheres. It controls business and workforce ebbs and flows, travel and leisure price fluctuations, family time.
Even if you’re not a student or a parent, the school year affects you.
So will the ending of a school year, 70 days early.
Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially announced what has been a poorly-kept secret, that Michigan schools won’t reopen this year.
Even to us that were expecting it, it is still an unprecedented blow.
We understand that some models predict a dreary picture:
FOX 2, and many other outlets, use the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts from the University of Washington’s School of Medicine.
It projects Michigan’s COVID-19 peak to be April 11, with 164 deaths and shortfalls of 4,407 hospital beds and 1,506-ICU beds.
The model predicts the end of it, when we get below 10 daily deaths, will be the first week of June.
It seems the tougher days are ahead of us, though Michigan, as of April 2, had already lost 417 people and had 10,791 known cases as reported by the Department of Health and Human Services.
Our health and safety is first and foremost, of course.
But we can’t ignore the many dominoes that fall with today’s announcement:
The academic and social slide in our kids.
The vast, varied economic impact to our businesses and workforce.
We will feel the reverberations of this decision for a long time to come.
One possible silver lining is that we are not alone.
The Brookings Institute published a recent The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization finding:
As of March 30, an estimated 87 percent of the world’s students — 1.5 billion learners — are or have been impacted by COVID-19-related school closures.
Small comfort too is that this uncertain path has been tread before, and schools have emerged to learn another day.
Ebola closed schools in several countries for five to eight months.
For us, we know from the outset that there will be consequences.
But we will continuously need to examine and mitigate the unintended consequences — the inequalities between students that will be exacerbated, a jump in risks to children in unsafe homes.
As schools will continue to be fully funded during this time, we ask that the time be used wisely.
Build our schools back better. We will need them.
It will be strange living without the structure that holds many of our days and months together. But we won’t fall down if we hold each other up.
