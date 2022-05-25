Last Friday afternoon, kids headed home from schools. Parents anticipated their weekends. The community of Gaylord, the small, German-themed town at the “Up North” crossroads, braced for the Friday evening influx of tourist traffic.
A weather text warning went out, and at 3:48 p.m. an extremely rare northern Michigan tornado tore through Gaylord’s heart, scraping off rooftops, flattening trailers and tossing trucks. The EF-3 tornado (the Enhanced Fujita scale ends at 5) reached winds of 150 mph and stayed on the ground for 26 minutes, according to weather service experts, as people took shelter wherever they could find it, in car wash stalls, basements, backrooms and oil change dugouts.
It wreaked shocking havoc, killing two people at Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park, injuring 44 others and demolishing workplaces and homes.
The process of quantifying the devastation starts today with the arrival of the Preliminary Damage Assessment team, made up of people from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD), local governments and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The PDA will collect and estimate response and recovery costs, factoring in the number of damaged buildings, extent of insurance coverage, displaced individuals and threats to health and safety.
This counting is the next step in requesting a federal disaster declaration and funding, but we have already seen resilience and hope beyond measure.
Gaylord residents jumped in to help others. Hundreds of volunteers took the streets to clean downed trees and debris. Correspondent Joanie Moore told us of one former military family who brought their 9-year-old twins to the Shady Brook subdivision, who worked on moving heavy logs with other children around their age.
Volunteers from the surrounding areas and downstate joined the residents, making sure people were fed, clothed and housed. The 6,100 utility customers in Otsego County who lost power due to Friday’s storms were 99 percent back up and running by Sunday. First responders and utility workers worked around the clock.
Helplines and websites also sprang up to help with different needs. For instance, according to state agencies, any Food Assistance Program recipient who had food spoil due to a verified power outage or lost to storm damage can contact their caseworker to request replacement food benefits up to 10 days after the date of the storm or the power outage.
Low-income residents who suffered significant damage to their homes may also qualify for State Emergency Relief program funding to help with home repairs. To apply, visit www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or contact a local MDHHS office.
The National Disaster Distress Helpline provides counseling to those needing help coping with the mental or emotional effects of the tornado at 1-800-985-5990, and there are numerous other ways to help.
The impact of this tornado will be felt for months and years to come, and federal disaster designation will help the healing for those hurt. We have also seen the people of Gaylord rise and find solace in each other at an extremely challenging time.
We’ve seen their measure, and it brings us hope.
