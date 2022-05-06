You know you’ve done good work when good works are named after you.
So it goes for Ross Biederman, who was the first recipient of the Ross Biederman Volunteer Service Award on Wednesday.
The inaugural presentation by the City of Traverse City and Charter Township of Garfield Recreational Authority honored Biederman, who chaired the group from its 2003 formation to his retirement in 2021.
The authority itself was a “leap of faith” in the beginning, and Ross’ standing in the community gave it gravitas and legitimacy right out of the gate, noted Matt Cowall, the Rec Authority’s executive director.
“The fact that he stayed involved for 18 years — while also running a business and managing countless other demands on his time and participation — tells you all you need to know about his passion for public open space,” Cowall said.
Beautiful public spaces expanded under Biederman’s leadership. In 2004, voters approved Rec Authority requests to buy and preserve Historic Barns Park, Hickory Meadows, and part of the Open Space on West Grand Traverse Bay. In 2020, locals again resoundingly voted in favor of preservation with the new 20-year operating millage for Hickory Forest, expected to open sometime next year.
In a time of rapid growth, when properties are snatched and crunched up like salty potato chips, the foresight that comes with land preservation for public use cannot be overlooked.
Laura Ness, chairwoman of the seven-member Rec Authority board of directors, pointed out Ross’ ability to make the group a statewide example of governmental cooperation and creative public involvement.
“It’s hard to overstate Ross’s contributions to the Rec Authority and, by extension, our community,” Ness said ahead of Wednesday’s presentation.
The award preserves Ross’ legacy, and yet he comes by the philanthropy as a legacy himself by way of his parents, Les and Anne. Their namesake foundation grants thousands to local education, civic improvement, fine arts, recreation and health and human services. Les built Traverse City’s first radio station in 1939, WTCM, which has grown into a family radio legacy, and was instrumental in opening Northwestern Michigan College in 1951.
Ross’ wife Brenda is also a philanthropist and supporter of many area organizations, including the Women’s Resource Center, the arts, NMC and Munson Healthcare.
The Biederman name has come to personify community service, and now, other volunteers will be recognized as a part of continuing the hard and important work of making our region an extraordinary place.
Appropriately, future Ross Biederman Volunteer Service Award winners will be remembered on a plaque inside the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park, one of the Rec Authority’s first projects.
Nominations for the award will be accepted from Jan. 1 through March 31 starting next year, with a winner named in the spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.