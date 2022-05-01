Eight.
That’s how many people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Munson Healthcare’s hospitals in the Grand Traverse region by Friday morning.
We ache for those eight people and their families, our neighbors who still find themselves in the trenches of a two-plus year siege against the pandemic. And we hurt for the thousands more in our region who lost loved ones to the disease or its rippling systemic side effects during those long months.
But those numbers also signal something a little more hopeful. A collective sigh. Relief to accompany the warm spring days ahead.
We have collectively climbed three peaks since March 2020, and have finally descended from the tallest, most prolonged in the past two months. That spike took root by early August last year, and drove skyward throughout the fall, powered by the delta variant and later omicron. Then, by Christmas, more people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Grand Traverse region than at any other time during the pandemic. In fact, the peak near the beginning of 2022 nearly doubled peak hospitalizations in both earlier surges of the disease.
There is simply no doubt the latest gasp of the pandemic was the worst — more than 700 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in northern Lower Michigan since Dec. 1.
So, today, as hospitalizations with the disease hover at 5 percent of that most recent peak, we find our selves hopeful for the road ahead.
We hope families, especially those who’ve isolated to protect those with medical vulnerabilities, soon can gather comfortably. We hope our children can finally step off the quarantine roller coaster. We hope the coming summer marks a return to routines we once took for granted.
Most of all, we hope this recovery, this relief, doesn’t leave behind the people in our lives who’ve spent the past two years both in danger and in excruciating isolation.
The vast majority of us have griped or moaned during the past 24 months about the disruptions and inconveniences the pandemic thrust into our lives.
But those who endured this journey with severe vulnerabilities to the virus have borne a burden far heavier than most of us could imagine.
They lived — and likely still live — under the threat that even a mild infection could be a death sentence. They faced friends and loved ones succumb to the disease. They lived in prisons of their own protection for more than two years.
The most vulnerable of our neighbors need and deserve a return to something more normal.
After all, we can’t call this a return to “normal” if we leave people behind.
