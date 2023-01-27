Public service is vital to our democratic republic.
And the process by which it functions rests squarely on the shoulders of the citizens who engage in it.
We’re not just talking about casting ballots. We’re also referring to those election workers at polling places who are handling ballots in a trustworthy manner.
In recent years, this role has been thrust into the public spotlight — and not in a good way. Some election workers have been held up to ridicule, threatened with physical harm and worse.
A March 2022 survey by the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonprofit law and public policy institute, found that more than half of the election officials they surveyed feared for the physical safety of their colleagues. One in six election officials reported receiving threats because of their jobs, and 77% said threats have increased in recent years.
When a municipal clerk or election worker breaks the law with ill intent, we support full pursuit of a maximum sentence for felony crimes; for example, the Flint Township clerk who pleaded no contest this week to misconduct in office in 2020 for breaking the seal on a ballot box to prevent a recount. Elections must not be allowed to be undermined — by anyone.
Thankfully, an incident like the one in Flint Township is rare. Yet cases like that one make a strong impression on the public — and sometimes the result is others being treated as if they are alien beings with nefarious intentions.
Election workers are members of this community — they’re our neighbors — who give their time and expertise to help out at area polling places.
We think it takes a special person to do this kind of work. They know how important it is. We should understand that, too.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson gets it.
“We have more work to do,” Benson said last week. “We are in an era of misinformation with voters being lied to about their right to vote and election workers subject to a near constant barrage of threats and harassment for simply doing their jobs.
“We must do more to protect the people who protect democracy.”
Benson is calling for legislation to increase the penalties for threatening or harassing election workers and for pressuring election officials to act illegally.
She also wants laws that would ban deceptive practices in elections, such as lying to voters when seeking their signatures on petitions and knowingly sharing false information about elections and citizens’ ability to vote.
Benson also called for providing sufficient funding to township, city and county clerks to ensure their security and the security of their elections and voters.
She said she also intends to launch a nonpartisan, pro-democracy elections policy working group to suggest, review and provide feedback on elections policies.
“As Michigan’s chief election officer, my responsibility is to ensure that our elections are accessible, safe, secure, and that the results are an accurate reflection of the will of the people,” Benson told a gathering at a recent press conference to announce these proposals. “It’s a role that increasingly forces all of us in this work, whether we consider ourselves Republican, Democrat or independent, to endure threats, harassment, false and malicious attacks on our character and integrity, and sometimes even violence.
“We cannot have a secure democracy if we do not protect the security of the people who administer, protect and stand guard over our elections.”
Benson knows what she’s talking about; a crowd with guns descended on her home when she defended the integrity of the election in Michigan in 2020.
Michigan is better than that — and we must do better in the future.
And so we are encouraged to hear about these proposals. We hope they are moved forward expeditiously to restore some consideration — and safety — for the election workers and the important roles they fill in our community.
If we’re not careful, we’re going to face the same kinds of shortages among election workers as we do among teachers and police officers.
Who, in their right mind, would want this job if we do nothing but show contempt for them?
Let’s resolve to restore kindness and courtesy for all our public servants — and let’s start now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.