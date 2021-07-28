Our town has cooked up a reputation for good times, of lake life, accompanied by fine dining and entertainment.
COVID-19 took a big bite out of both good times and bottom lines — so we’re glad to see grants rebuilding this industry, including a recent $8.5 million in Restaurant Revitalization Funds directed at local eateries.
Almost 60 percent of this round of recipient restaurants are run by women, veterans, and members of underserved communities.
But restaurant problems continue to simmer, for more reasons than money.
Bright, large-lettered signs exclaim bonuses, daily pay and rocketing hourly wages at the fast food chains. Peak time lines form outside restaurants. Former favorite places may not be open, or open with restricted hours or meal service. Owners and managers grumble about staffing shortages, some subtly or not-so subtly connecting them to COVID-boosted unemployment wages.
But restaurant workers say turning those pointy fingers around might be more helpful to winning workers back.
Eater reported this week that a second-quarter survey by Joblist, which polled 13,000 workers, found that more than a third of U.S. hospitality workers would not be returning to the industry. They cited a number of issues, including long hours, low wages, high-stress environments, immune-related COVID concerns, abusive customers and a lack of health insurance and paid time off.
In our region, the scarcity of affordable housing heaps more stress on a strapped population.
Big picture, Traverse City will need to be able to house its service workers and provide the kind of upward mobility that stabilizes communities.
Restaurant owners suffer, too, as they operate on scanty profit margins and staff shortages push up costs overall. Federal grants are no cure-all. Several local restaurant owners remarked that RRF money was still not enough to make them whole.
The shakeup is an opportunity for growth, and while we tend to try to make hay while the summer shines, rushing back into unhealthy routines is proving an unpopular option for the engines that drive key industries.
Now is the time to stabilize and problem-solve instead of jumping from the pot to the fire. The good times will return, but let’s serve them up stronger.