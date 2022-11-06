Residents in the region are walking a fine financial line these days.
That’s why, when they go to the polls Tuesday, they may be gobsmacked when they see a humongous ballot.
In Grand Traverse County, for example, voters will be looking at as many as seven local millage requests.
Given the overall climate, their first inclination, understandably, may be to reject these requests. But, after review and consideration, we advise otherwise. We recommend approval.
It’s important to understand why these requests are on the ballot in the first place: Rising property values in this county are triggering rollbacks, as required under the Headlee Amendment, a state law that says property taxes cannot increase more than the rate of inflation.
The renewals themselves concern fundamental, quality-of-life services for key groups in our community — Commission on Aging, Senior Center operations, Animal Control and Veterans Affairs, Bay Area Transportation Authority, the intermediate and K-12 schools.
It’s ironic, for all the attention other parts of the state ballot have commanded, these seven questions, collectively, will likely have the most direct impact on people in the county. Each request deserves careful consideration:
• For the Commission on Aging, the request would renew 0.5 mills, rolled back to 0.4739, to raise slightly more than $3 million in 2023 for operations. The estimated cost for a homeowner would be $50 a year per each $100,000 of taxable value. The request would run for 10 years. The previous request ran six years.
• For the Senior Center, the request would renew the existing 0.10 mills, reduced to .0945, also for 10 years from 2023 to 2032, to operate the center. The cost to a homeowner would be $10 a year per $100,000 of taxable value. It would raise $547,010 in the first year.
• For the Grand Traverse County Animal Control Agency, the initial two-year millage was approved in 2018 and expired at the end of 2020. It should have been on the ballot for renewal in November 2020, but was inadvertently missed. It was not put up for renewal in 2021 because an off-year election would have cost the county nearly $197,000. For 2023, the tax would bring in $236,190. Animal Control operated this past year with money from its fund balance and the county’s general fund. This six-year, 0.037-mill tax request would cost a homeowner $3.70 per year for each $100,000 in taxable value from 2022 through 2027.
• For the Veterans Affairs Office, the request would renew 0.12, reduced to 0.1135 mills, for operations from 2022 through 2027, with the estimated cost to a homeowner at $12 a year per $100,000 taxable value. This would raise $695,553 in the first year.
• For BATA, the five-year, 0.4788-mill property tax, if approved, would bring in $4,783,786 for 2023, providing about 34 percent of BATA’s annual funding. The cost to the taxpayer would be $0.48 per each $1,000 of taxable value. With a service area of 900 square miles, BATA averages nearly 400,000 trips and more than 170,000 rides for seniors and disabled riders annually.
The final two requests on the county ballot, also prompted by rising property values that are triggering rollbacks, come from Traverse City Area Public Schools and the Northwest Education Services as they seek voter approval to maintain their existing millage rates.
• The TCAPS proposal would allow the district to collect up to 2 mills so it wouldn’t drop below its 18-mill level, which the district is required to levy to receive full state funding for its students.
In recent years, as inflation has risen and property taxes in the northwest Lower Peninsula have soared, many school districts in the region have faced large Headlee rollback factors and have needed to return to the ballot for authorization to keep their operational millage at 18 mills.
• Meanwhile, Northwest Education Services, the intermediate school district, seeks a 0.5 mill restoration for 10 years to ensure it can maintain its 2-mill levy to cover special education services for 3,000 students.
Given what we know and what we can anticipate, voting to maintain these agencies — which significantly contribute to the health and well-being of our community — is the right choice right now.
