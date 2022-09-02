Let’s just get this out on the table: Kids can catch up.
That thought needs to be hammered — so kids aren’t. They’ve got enough to cope with right now.
So does this week’s federal report that math and reading scores for America’s 9-year-olds fell dramatically during the first two years of the pandemic really come as any surprise?
Yes, the declines were severe.
“Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores had their first decrease in the history of the testing regimen behind the study, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the U.S. Education Department,” The Associated Press reported. “The declines hit all regions of the country and affected students of most races. But students of color saw some of the steepest decreases, widening the racial achievement gap.”
The numbers also confirm that the academic gaps between the lowest- and highest-performing students are growing.
The numbers are the numbers. We’re not making light of them, either, not by a long chalk.
But it’s no use crying over spilt milk, folks. We just muddled our way through a pandemic, for heaven’s sake.
Instead of wallowing in what’s wrong, arguing about who did what that caused it or, worse, trying to lay blame (a pastime at which many pundits excel), we need to face the reality of what these numbers are telling us.
Hey, all you partisan pundits, why don’t you put on your thinking caps (if you have any) and offer some sensible ideas instead of conflict rhetoric that just gets people torqued?
So how can we, as a community, and as a nation of communities, turn this trend around?
Can we key on evidence-based curriculum, ensure that students have sufficient time on task, find strategies for consistent attendance, and build in hands-on recreational activities to appeal to different learning styles?
The Brown Center Chalkboard, which publishes a weekly series of analyses of policy, research, and practice relevant to U.S. education, posted the following remarks about these most recent scores on the Brookings site:
“Most of us have never lived through a pandemic, and there is so much we don’t know about students’ capacity for resiliency in these circumstances and what a timeline for recovery will look like. Nor are we suggesting that teachers are somehow at fault, given the achievement drops that occurred between 2020 and 2021; rather, educators had difficult jobs before the pandemic, and now are contending with huge new challenges, many outside their control.”
Just in case it wasn’t obvious, here’s one of the key phrases in that passage: “Capacity for resiliency.”
Most children are incredibly resilient.
With kindness and caring, positive attention and thoughtful consideration for their individual needs, they can blossom like flowers.
In fact, that’s true not just for children.
That’s true for us all.
