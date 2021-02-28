Eight months.
That’s how long state environmental regulators and local health department officials waited to tell Pine Grove residents they may be drinking PFAS contaminated well water.
Eight months.
And, frankly, their explanation for the delay constitutes scientific gaslighting, at best.
We simply can’t fathom why officials with Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Grand Traverse County Health Department didn’t make even a halfhearted effort to tell residents in the neighborhood adjacent to the airport in Traverse City their drinking water wells may be contaminated.
Their own records show that by February 2020 regulators and public health officials had pinpointed about 20 homes in the neighborhood with private water wells that could be touched by chemicals emanating from the airport property.
Their concern was serious enough to send letters between agencies, including one to airport officials, but not to those residents who continued for another eight months to drink, cook with and bathe in contaminated water.
There were plenty of discussions regarding the risk to nearby homes, but for some reason residents who now find themselves coping with a tainted water supply were left out of the discussion entirely.
When asked to explain the delay, regulators told a Record-Eagle reporter they simply followed scientific protocols and didn’t want to unnecessarily panic residents since they hadn’t yet confirmed chemicals commonly used at airports and military installations had seeped into the groundwater.
In the end, their concern over placing undue stress on those households left people who live in 18 homes drinking chemical-laced water for at least eight months longer than necessary.
Such gate keeping behavior by government employees strips residents of the opportunity for agency and infantilizes them. Further, the months of machinations those regulators carried out before notifying the airport’s neighbors of potential dangers defies common sense. It valued process over people in a disgusting display of a flaw that seems to pervade our bureaucracies.
Did the residents drinking from those wells not deserve to know about the potential danger? Are they not capable of deciding whether to stop drinking from their taps until testing is complete? Why didn’t regulators simply knock on their doors and ask for water samples in February 2020, a move that would’ve returned results in weeks, not months?
Michiganders have become accustomed to state regulators mishandling drinking water contamination in recent years — see Flint for a good example — so it’s frustrating to see such fumbling continue.
Cutting those most adversely affected by chemical contamination out of conversations about threats to their own health is at best a disservice, and at worst, negligent.
Such behavior by people we rely upon to protect us from threats to our environment and health erodes trust.
The residents of Pine Grove deserve better, Michiganders deserve better.
People are more important than processes.