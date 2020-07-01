They say any journey begins with a single step.
The end-to-partisan-gerrymandering journey is more like a two-step — forward, back, circle, stop — with mashed toes to boot.
But the most recent move to select members of Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission was done under a dance floor spotlight and we approve.
The Secretary of State announced 200 semi-finalists Wednesday, and on Thursday, a second selection went live on Youtube to replace three incomplete applications.
Names and applications are public, and we learned four women and four men, ages 25 to 73, hail from our five-county region. We learned about them and why they want to serve.
We applaud the 9,300 applicants who raised their hands. Grand Traverse County alone had more than 100 applicants — the only county north of Saginaw to put forward that many volunteers. They could become one of the final 13 commissioners — four Democrats, five non-affiliated voters and four Republicans.
Their work will influence election outcomes for a decade.
Commissioners have a two-fold big job to do:
One, redraw our maps fairly and logically.
Two, get us to trust that their work is free of political tampering.
We’ve been burned before by Democrats and Republicans alike, so it’s not unusual that 61 percent of our voting population ordered an overhaul in 2018.
But the process must stay transparent to contain our well-earned skepticism.
Names now head to the Legislature, which is not the transparency poster child.
Michigan’s legislature exempted itself from the Freedom of Information Act and has not come through on promises made by both current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Gov. Rick Snyder to make these offices fully answerable to the public they serve.
Parties within the Legislature will winnow the applicants further; each party can strike 20 applicants from the pool without a reason.
What’s left will go to the Secretary of State for a random drawing. Final selections must be made by Sept. 1.
The public needs a front-row seat — and accompanying documentation — to these proceedings as well.
There will no doubt be challenges ahead, just as there were challenges behind.
Only recently did a federal appeals court upheld the commission’s ability to exist.
Now potential delays with the U.S. Census and the ever-present COVID-19 factor will only complicate matters — and timelines — further as we sidle closer to 2021.
The potential for missteps abound, but we need to see it all. It’s the public’s dance floor.
