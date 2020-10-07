If 2020 has taught us anything it’s that our reality can change whiplash fast. We learned quickly that anything — our relationships with each other, our institutions, routines, livelihoods, education — are on moving ground. We can’t take anything for granted.
In Traverse City, change has also come quickly. Not in the table-upended sense of COVID-19, but in the quickening pace of development and discovery, rock worn by slow drips turned to rivulets. High-end condos rise from parking lots. Cornfields wake up suburbs.
That is why we support the Traverse City/Garfield Township Recreation Authority millage proposal, which combines an existing millage with four-year increase to purchase and develop 80 acres of forest for public recreation, and continue operating the parks.
If passed, the Recreation Authority will make the former Kroupa property — a hilly, woodland delight adjacent to Hickory Meadows and just a few miles from downtown — home to recreation trails. The property, and its rich inventory of flora and fauna, will be protected for public use.
It can’t wait — all around it, former farmland and forest is snapped up for new housing developments as the city sprawls uphill.
We don’t doubt the Recreation Authority’s assertion that the uptick in people and use is taxing its resources.
The seven-member board (three city, three township, one Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy) formed in 2003 to purchase part of the Open Space, Hickory Meadows and the Historic Barns Park by way of a bond, operating and debt millages. Taxpayers currently pay about .43 mills all told. In 2024, only the .1-mill operating would be left to renew.
The rec authority proposes instead to raise the operating fund to .3 mills for 20 years, but offset the hike during the remaining years of debt by levying .15 mills instead of the full .3, bringing rates up to about .48 through 2023. After that the rate drops back to .3 mills.
This is a smart way to both purchase the new property and maintain a sustainable operating budget.
As detail-oriented questioners, we also appreciate that the conservancy did its diligence with two appraisals for the $650,000 property. The conservancy, which acquired the option on the property, is also mindful of any potential conflict of interest issues arising from its board seat. The authority has one part-time operations manager at the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns park — the rest of the elbow grease comes of volunteer labor.
We have enjoyed flying kites, walking dogs and playing volleyball at the Open Space, visiting the gardens and wonderful events at the Historic Barns Park and the tranquil peace of Hickory Meadows.
The new property will join these other reminders of why we love to live here. Preserving nature can keep growth in a healthy trajectory. We know from experience — recent and otherwise — that landscapes can change overnight. We can’t take anything for granted.
