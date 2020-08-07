The day after an election is often groggy for county clerks, poll workers, candidates, and journalists who work late after the polls close.
But on Wednesday morning, Michigan’s voting numbers were as good as a double-shot, head-clearing cup of coffee.
2.5 million voters cast a ballot on Tuesday — a record-breaker for an August primary. What’s more is that more than half of the voters — 1.6 million — cast their votes absentee. More voters voted differently.
We shouldn’t be surprised — we’ve broken or come close to breaking records since Michigan resoundingly blessed no-reason absentee voting in 2018.
But during a pandemic?
We need to congratulate ourselves, the voters, and our election officials and volunteers for pulling off a safe, calm record-breaking election.
No, it wasn’t perfect.
The influx of absentee ballots, along with some COVID-related staffing/volunteer no-shows, caused some slowdowns and ballot jams.
Some local townships experienced jams and clogged chutes.
Statewide, all but Michigan’s four largest counties were able to fully report on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning), said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Thursday.
But keeping up with the absentee spike in November is likely going to be much harder.
Benson said she expects 3 million absentee ballots in the Presidential election, and is requesting a number of changes, including one-day earlier processing time (to open, flatten and sort ballots), more machines and more workers. She has requested an additional $15 million to prepare, she said.
We think that this makes sense, as well as taking a hard look at the other glitches that appeared — the 10,000 rejected ballots, for example. Ballots that are tossed because they arrived after Election Day, if postmarked correctly, should be counted. We also agree that those being tossed because of signature mismatch deserve a second-look, and outreach to that specific voter.
Preparation will be a key part of the continued success of absentee voting. Voters — Republican, Democratic and otherwise — want it, and are using it in record numbers.
It’s in our best interest to make sure we meet November with a process that works.
