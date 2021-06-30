Sprinkle, steady patter, storm.
We’re used to the fluctuations of Up North tourism, and know well its cycles. Our social lives, our livelihoods, our daily travels connect to the mass movement of visitors in our midst.
We time our locomotion — or hide at home — accordingly; we adjust our routes to its patterns. Figuratively, we always carry an umbrella.
But it may be helpful to acknowledge that we’re out of practice before the deluge hits.
This weekend sports a trifecta of big events — National Cherry Festival kicks off, the Fourth of July holiday long weekend, and a visit from the President of the United States.
Already we’re hearing a lot about pent-up demand, and that typical Fourth of July-style tourist traffic started early, as much two weeks ago. We, like the rest of the country, are also enduring COVID-19 hangover issues with supply chains and employment, with hotels out of orange juice and restaurant and retail employees working long shifts to cover the many vacancies. Add to this a wicked abundance of closed roads and construction projects, and we see pinch-point potential.
Flare ups have happened across the country as people gather together again — similar to the anger upswings in the pandemic lockdowns.
But luckily, readjustment stressors are an age-old issue with a wealth of knowledge to draw from.
Social worker Beth Litchfield gave this advice in Healthline last month — prepare, reflect, go slow and let some stuff go. She said to set boundaries for your own comfort, and refrain from judging others’ personal choices. Acknowledge your feelings, cut yourself some slack and know that you’re not alone in the struggle.
“Maybe we are all just more aware of how vulnerable we are now,” Litchfield said. “We became conditioned through this time to see our vulnerability in a way we may never have before.”
Being back together again is a blessing, even while it may not feel like it all of the time.