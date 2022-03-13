Seeing is believing, and Michiganders simply don’t see enough of the inner workings of our government.
We spend quite a bit of our figurative breath in these pages calling out government murkiness, pushing back against public officials who don’t seem to understand that their business is our business. Officials who believe they have the right to shroud their work from public view.
We repeatedly remind folks that public trust in our government can only be built and preserved on a foundation of transparency.
It’s not rocket science, it’s democracy. And the only way to preserve a well-working democracy is to ensure everyone has a share of responsibility for overseeing our government.
In fact, time and again, we have pointed out that the most nonpartisan issue facing both the public and lawmakers should be government transparency.
And if we spent a little time walking down the street, asking people who aren’t bureaucrats or elected officials, if they support unfettered access to government meetings and public records, most folks would agree a well-working government is an open government.
Don’t get us wrong, there are plenty of public officials who understand their role, who nod to the importance of open government every day. They’re the ones who turn over records without unnecessary fees and erroneous waiting periods. They’re the ones who don’t wield a black marker for redactions unless such withholdings are expressly commanded by law.
They’re the ones who understand a job in government means almost none of their work should occur behind closed doors.
After all, there are plenty of jobs in the private sector for people who don’t want taxpayers looking over their shoulder.
Today kicks off Sunshine Week, a week set aside each year when news leaders, nonprofits and government accountability advocates work to educate our neighbors on the importance of open government and the dangers of bureaucratic secrecy.
Typically, we would launch off into a list of the worst lapses of government openness we witnessed during the past year to help illustrate the need for meaningful reforms to our state’s sunshine laws – laws designed to guarantee public access to government meetings and records. (Michigan’s statutes are some of the weakest in the nation, exempting both the governor and the legislature from records requests.)
But this year, we need only think back a couple of days to find illustrations of the absurd flimsiness in our transparency statutes our journalists witness every day.
On Friday, Michigan State Police officials in charge of responding to Freedom of Information Act petitions told a Record-Eagle journalist it would cost $38,000 to fulfill her request for records related to a single investigation into the conduct of a public school employee. Records of substantial public interest that were generated and are maintained with our tax dollars, records we, the people of Michigan, own.
That same day, our journalists uncovered evidence some local government employees may be using their government-owned cellphones to communicate through a secret messaging app called Signal. Signal destroys messages after a designated period.
That kind of records destruction is not permissible under transparency laws, which require all government records, including communications, to be preserved for specified timeframes. They are preserved for public inspection.
These are just two examples from a single day. Yet, they are perfect examples of the egregious erosions of transparency we – people whose jobs involve constant interactions with open government laws – witness throughout the year.
Transparency builds trust, and far too many Michigan governments simply are too opaque to earn our confidence.
