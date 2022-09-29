The cell phone is a tool predators use to get at their prey, particularly juvenile victims, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says.
Swanson, the 2018 founder of GHOST, compares the cell phone to the “creepy white van” that used to troll a neighborhood looking for kids.
So Swanson developed a step-by-step method for sheriffs and other law enforcement leaders to organize stings that would result in arrests and prosecution of these predators.
It’s called GHOST; the acronym stands for Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team and it’s been used in more than half of Michigan’s 83 counties. This particular type of sting operation was deployed in Grand Traverse County last June.
Sheriff Tom Bensley worked with Swanson to organize TC SAFE, which took place at an East Bay Township hotel for two days in June. Eight men, ranging from the ages of 22 to 66, were arrested and charged with felony sex and computer crimes.
While Swanson has said this sting targets human traffickers, ironically, none of the men who were arrested here were charged with trafficking. And most, if not all, were offered plea deals. We commend the goal of going after offenders, but the outcome of this operation was underwhelming.
Record-Eagle reporters Mardi Link and Elizabeth Brewer detailed the sting in Sunday’s edition. Records showed that GHOST’s operation cost $10,083.79, with $7,474.07 for overtime wages, $1,471.80 for lodging for officers, $717.92 for food and $420 for the hotel rooms used for the operation. In total, records from the sheriff’s office, obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, indicate it cost $1,260.47 per arrest.
If the result of this operation had been to break up a criminal enterprise, then the expense would have been well worth it. But what was the goal?
When you’re an elected official looking for public attention and positive affirmation from unpredictable voters who skew older and conservative, it seems this kind of undercover operation, especially one targeting sexual predators, would be an effective way to accomplish that.
We can’t help viewing the operation with a bit of healthy skepticism. Are parents and potential victims being warned about predation threats? That’s where publicity could actually help the public. Or does a sting operation like this, instead, end up warning perpetrators about ways to avoid getting caught?
Aren’t full-scale prevention efforts through schools, youth organizations, churches, community groups and media sources advisable to reach parents, teachers and families so they know how to protect youngsters from predators?
Most assuredly, this kind of criminal activity is going on right now in our community. That’s why we fully support law enforcement efforts to protect children.
Yet how to find, catch and prosecute these offenders is a complex question. From what we’ve seen, we’re not sure an operation like GHOST is equal to that task. In fact, we’d be fascinated to hear local law enforcement’s detailed assessment of the operation. Just because the sheriff gave it a try doesn’t mean he thinks it’s worth doing again. And the sheriff is not the one who decides whether to offer a plea deal in these cases. So how is the prosecutor feeling about the effort?
Our main concern, though, is what was truly accomplished by this particular exercise. The operation caught eight men who received plea deals.
And so we ask: Will this effort help prevent this kind of crime in future? Or does this kind of initiative just teach the culprits how not to get caught the next time?
