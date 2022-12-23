Last Sunday, our report about the conflict between a Traverse City resident and a nearby school over excessive light illuminating the school property at night — and glaring into a neighbor’s windows — caught the attention of many readers. It generated comments that challenged the spirit of Christian neighborly cooperation of the school.
The Dec. 18 front-page article, by Patti Brandt Burgess, detailed the strife between Amelia Hasenohrl and Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Traverse City.
The school, located on Vine Street, opened in 2019 and, since then, the fixtures installed around the property light up Hasenohrl’s North Cedar Street yard and shine into her bedroom from dusk to dawn. Those bright lights make sleep difficult and rob her of privacy, she said. Hasenohrl brought it to the attention of school officials two years ago, but nothing was done.
After repeated efforts ultimately failed to prompt any action on the part of Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools officials, she filed suit in circuit court. In that action, she maintained that the lights were a nuisance and a trespass upon her property, violating the city ordinance that says all outdoor lighting should be shielded and have 100-percent cutoff of light above the fixture.
“At one point, they just wouldn’t communicate with me,” she said. “They just weren’t doing anything. I filed the suit as a last resort.”
The judge ruled in her favor and, in November, the school was given until Dec. 22 to submit a plan that will bring the lighting into compliance with the ordinance. Last Friday, school officials said the lights are in compliance.
The circumstances of this protracted problem started when Hasenohrl reached out to school officials and they didn’t respond with a good-faith effort to do something to address her concerns.
We recall, when the school opened in 2019, it was a joy-filled occasion that was welcomed by all in the community. This problem with the lights should not have escalated beyond that initial complaint. Ideally, the issue would have been swiftly resolved by the school, acting as a kind and caring neighbor. That’s what should have happened.
Now, inexplicably, the city is in the process of amending its ordinance to eliminate some of the provisions that had prevented light trespass and protected residents like Hasenohrl.
The night skies in the region are an outstanding attribute of this gorgeous place we call home. Other cities to our south have so much light pollution that the stark beauty of the night sky is obscured. Not here.
In fact, locations further north have such incredible views that, recently, the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge in the Upper Peninsula was accepted into the International Dark-Sky Association, the third recognized dark sky park in the state. Headlands International Dark Sky Park, established in 2011 in Mackinaw City, and the Dr. T.K. Lawless International Dark Sky Park, established in 2019 in Jones, Cass County, are Michigan’s two other internationally designated dark sky parks.
These are characteristics to be appreciated – and protected.
That’s why city officials’ latest action to change the ordinance is mystifying to us. Even though the city was not sued by Hasenohrl, we can only surmise that officials’ intent in tweaking the ordinance is to protect against any lawsuits being leveled against the city in future.
But the greater concern, in our view, is watering down the ordinance so that the night sky is no longer a primary consideration.
That original ordinance was written with the assistance of Jerry Dobek, an astrophysicist who is one of the founding members of Dark Sky Association.
Dobek has an expertise that speaks for itself: He has written 53 such ordinances in Michigan, including the very first one in Whitewater Township in 1982.
Our reporter spoke with Dobek about the amendments being proposed and he was blunt, saying the changes “would gut the ordinance and put an end to the night sky in Traverse City.”
We urge the city to reconsider making these changes and to act, instead, to preserve one of Traverse City’s most awesome attributes: That exceptional view of the night sky.
