Recent years underscored what many among us already knew — that personal safety plays favorites.
To look for fairness is to find injustice.
Too many examples — so many that it hurts the heart — can be raised up to exemplify how whole groups of people are less safe than others for no other reason than their skin color, religion, disability, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity.
The U.S. has an entire category of crimes committed against people motivated by bias — hate crimes, and the Department of Justice estimates that 250,000 of them occurred between 2004-2014, many not reported.
Awareness of these problems and a growing lack of social tolerance for them has grown over time thanks to the strenuous efforts of impacted communities, allies and journalists — people committed to exposing the true, unjust reality faced by many Americans.
Love also finds a way — especially in conversations about how and who we love and how and who we are.
Up North Pride, which officially starts today, evidences the power of love in social change.
The celebration is one of advocacy, visibility and inclusiveness in sexual orientation and the many ways in which people self-identify, among them two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and/or questioning, intersex, asexual and others.
Usually hosted in June, organizers opted to reformat the 2020 event to avoid large gatherings. This week’s celebration hosts a full retinue of outdoor activities, including a bike ride (Wednesday), visibility march (Saturday) and drag party/disco (Saturday).
The event started in 2014, and has come to be the largest participant-driven 2SLGBTQ+ Pride March in the state with more than 6,000 attendees in 2019, according to its website. Past grand marshals and speakers have included Mario Batali, Susi Cahn, Michael Chetcuti, Kyle Evans, Carter Oosterhouse, Amy Smart, Scott Turner Schofield, Manila Luzon, Dana Nessell and Chasten Buttigieg.
The event showcases the best in our community and its success is one we are proud of. Making our community safe for all is fueled by the smiles and support this week brings.
So does recognizing the privilege that comes with personal safety — if you’ve never thought about it, you probably have it.