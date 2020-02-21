It’s odorless, tasteless, invisible.
It’s not coronavirus, and it’s not iocane powder ("Princess Bride" fans), but it’s dangerous nonetheless — the Traverse City bubble.
Many of us believe in its fictitious comfort when illness pops up elsewhere. We wrongly think our isolation and small size creates an invisible barrier between us and the world.
But our imaginary bubble won’t protect us. So let’s burst it, and brush the lovely beach sand off our necks.
The recent news that we had a person in our community return from China from an area where people were ill offers a good chance to talk about preparing for what increasingly looks like an eventuality.
In seven weeks, coronavirus, officially COVID-19, has spread to more than 75,700 people; 2,130 have died. The acute respiratory illness is spread person-to-person through the air, close contact, and possibly though touching contaminated surfaces where it may be able to live for up to nine days.
There are 15 confirmed cases in the U.S., hundreds more people — like our potential case — are being watched.
Now is a good time to talk through what-if scenarios — even if they’re (hopefully) never tested.
Does your workplace have protocols in place? Your children’s schools? What about your household? How would you adapt?
There are certain habits that may be helpful if adopted now — especially as we tackle the seasonal surge of the flu virus — like covering coughs and sneezes, hand-washing for at least 20 seconds and regularly disinfecting high-touch surfaces. Also, when you show signs of illness, let people know.
Thinking about these questions shouldn’t be scary. We all tend to make better decisions with cooler heads, and having a loose plan can comfort feelings of helplessness.
These conversations are happening throughout the country, as they should.
A top CDC official last week urged hospitals to get ready.
“This is the time to open up your pandemic plans and see that things are in order,” said Dr. Anne Schuchat, as reported by CNBC.
The FBI ordered $40,000 in masks and hand sanitizer on Thursday, according to an acquisition document.
The coronavirus is already impacting travel, global economies and production, and yet there’s much we don’t know about this “emerging” virus.
But what we do know is that there’s no harm in having the conversation. The harm is thinking it could never happen here.
