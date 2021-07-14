The midway is gone. The Open Space is open again. All that remains of the week-long 2021 National Cherry Festival are pictures and memories.
But while the added garbage has been sorted and the port-a-johns pumped, lingering impacts from potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus remain.
Hospitality and retail workers are getting a breather from the crowds, but they faced plenty of visitors last week, which may have exposed them to the virus, said Grand Traverse County Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger.
To that end, she and other area health department officials are encouraging people — especially essential workers in retail and hospitality — to get tested for COVID-19 to identify new infections before they spread.
“Although we have a high rate of vaccination in our county, we know that this past week attracted many people from all parts of the country and the world in which those rates are unknown,” Hirschenberger said Monday in a statement announcing extended hours to make testing easier.
Additional hours are July 14 from 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. and 1 — 4 p.m.; and July 15 from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. at the GTC Health Department building on 2600 LaFranier Road. No doctor’s note, no appointment, no symptom needed and no charge, just drive-though for a rapid antigen test, and learn results within two hours.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 virus has the potential to be problematic in many Michigan counties, including 23 which have vaccination rates of less than 40 percent.
Increasing vaccination rates was the focus of a Detroit speech made by Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday who called the Delta variant “no joke.”
“Detroit, this Delta variant spreads faster and in many cases reported to be much more serious in terms of its impact. The vaccine will protect you from it,” Harris told the crowd, as reported by MLive.
Detroit Free Press reported 54 cases of the variant across the state this week and that the strain now comprises 52 percent of new cases in the U.S.
Local vaccination rates vary. The state’s vaccine tracker on Tuesday lists Antrim (58 percent); Benzie (64 percent); Grand Traverse (68 percent); Kalkaska (48 percent) and Leelanau (75 percent) of those 12 and older who received one shot of vaccine.
Health officials are also making a push to get eligible school-age children in the vaccination pipeline before July 22 to be fully vaccinated before the start of the school year, and by Aug. 3 to participate in the state’s vaccination lottery.